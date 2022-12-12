The performers of Holiday Cabaret are thrilled to again present their revue-style show on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 7 p.m. at Vernon’s Schubert Centre. (Contributed)

Life’s a Holiday Cabaret for Vernon performers

Tremendously talented cast putting on revue-style show Saturday, Dec. 17 at Schubert Centre

The curtain is again going up on what was an annual revue-style cabaret show started in 2017.

The performers of Holiday Cabaret are excited to return to the stage this year at Vernon’s Schubert Centre Saturday, Dec.17 at 7 p.m.

Each performer comes from a different musical background, which allows them to bring together an eclectic, funny, dynamic evening of music with a mix of show tunes, jazz standards, and of course, classic holiday carols.

Performers include:

• Emily MacArthur, a lawyer with a background in theatre;

• Heather Harker, a teacher with an opera degree;

• Michael Jarzecki, a drafting technician with a background in piano and organ (and about 20 other instruments);

• Danica Block, a lumber product coordinator who has been singing musical theatre since the age of eight;

• Ashley Kendall, a senior marketing manager and trained dancer and singer;

• Katie Flaherty, a legal assistant and voice teacher with a classical music degree;

• and Rylee Block, a theatre technician with a voice of gold.

The audience will also recognize local icons, Rick and Coreen Smith, returning as emcees and guest musical performers.

As with most members of the artistic community, the past several years have been challenging for the cabaret group.

They were lucky enough to perform outside last year at the Mackie House, and snuck in a second show that was rerouted several times due to the pandemic and fires sweeping the province.

They are looking forward to being able to do a full show onstage again, with the hope of bringing some laughs, feel-good nostalgia, and a whole lot of holiday cheer.

Have a listen, sing along, have a few drinks, and enjoy. Half the ticket proceeds of Holiday Cabaret will be donated to the Vernon and Lumby food banks.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca.

