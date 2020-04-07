Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country creates funny video of couple stuck in quarantine

Tyler Bartley is the CEO and Founder of Lifestyles Coffee. (Daniel Taylor - Capital News)

Now that most Canadians have been practising physical and social distancing for weeks, many have been spending much more time with the people they live with.

For some, this can be great, but for others, it can become quite difficult.

Lifestyles Coffee in Lake Country decided to take an up-close look at a couple in day 10 of quarantine. On the brink of collapse, only one thing can save this couple. Not toilet paper, not TikTok, but Lifestyles Coffee.

