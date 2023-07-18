Lindsay Lohan gives birth to her first child, a boy

Lindsay Lohan has given birth to her first child.

The “Parent Trap” star and her husband, financier Bader Shammas, are the parents of a “beautiful, healthy son” named Luai, her rep told The Associated Press in a statement Monday.

“The family is over the moon in love,” the statement said.

Lohan, 37, gave birth in Dubai, where the couple lives, according to Page Six. Her son’s exact birth date was not released.

Luai is an Arabic name that means “shield” or “protector.” Lohan announced her pregnancy in March in a photo posted to Instagram of a white onesie emblazoned with “Coming soon.”

She has lived overseas for several years and has been married to Shammas since last year.

The “Freaky Friday” actor was once a tabloid mainstay, but now keeps a lower public profile. She has returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and is starring in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentBirthsCelebrationEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Vernon girl wows country ‘buddy’ Bamford with chorus perfection
Next story
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history

Just Posted

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)
Evacuation alert still in effect on Westside Road due to wildfire

Vernon’s Hannah Bird, seven, (right), joins Canadian country music superstar Gord Bamford on-stage for the chorus of Bamford’s song Drinking Buddy at the Kelowna Community Theatre Thursday, July 13. (Contributed)
VIDEO: Vernon girl wows country ‘buddy’ Bamford with chorus perfection

Mr. Harrison Robert Coe the 1st and Mr. Gabriel David Sumegi Newman the 2nd are dying to lead you around the dark streets of Vernon. (Contributed)
Ghost tour scares up 20 years of Vernon frights

A BC Coroners Service report shows that Okanagan Lake is the deadliest for accidental drowning deaths in the province. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan Lake most lethal in B.C. for drownings: Coroner’s report