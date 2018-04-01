Lindsey walks through Vernon

It’s no small feat to pull off a complete, rocking sound with nothing more than an electric axe and vocal chords.

But when Lindsey Walker took the Record City stage March 29, she made the task look easy.

Illuminated in Record City’s inviting pale-blue glow, Walker, a Winnipeg-product who now resides in Edmonton, ignited the intimate crowd with her electrifying vocals and riffs, reminiscent of the later-works of Canadian melodic icon City and Colour.

Walker, at times smooth and at others a vocal powerhouse, interspersed humours tales betwixt her set of often dark ditties.

“I’m not as dark as my music might suggest,” she laughed. “I try to juxtapose music that sounds darker with lighter stories about my life.”

From her yarns about trying, and overwhelmingly failing, to gain access to the recent Juno celebrations in Vancouver to her bizarre dreams about marrying David Letterman, Walker owns the stage both as a musician to watch and comedic entertainer.

Walker, on tour for her 2017 sophomore drop, this desolate bliss, was welcomed to the stage after a laid-back ukulele jam session with local up-and-comer Shaonie — rhymes with brownie — whose songs jumped between original French and English compositions and silky covers of rock ‘n roll and folk classics.

