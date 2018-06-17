Claire Richardson (back left) ,Elija Geneviciute, Shelby Watts, Emily Sabados, Isabella Rogers (front left), Angel Zoelkowski, Kamile Geneviciute, Madison Edgar and Marina Land gear up for the Okanagan School of Ballet’s annual Recital at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre June 23. All students from ages three and up will be performing numbers in classical ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop and street jazz. Highlighted will be Festival participants in their solo, duet, trio and group dances. Tickets are available for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca. (Photo submitted)

Little ballerinas showcase work in Vernon

Okanagan School of Ballet recital June 23

The Okanagan School of Ballet will be presenting its’ annual recital on Saturday, June 23 at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

”All students from ages three and up will be performing numbers in classical ballet, jazz, tap, modern, hip-hop and street jazz,” said Deborah Banks with the school.

“Highlighted will be Festival participants in their solo, duet, trio and group dances.”

Scholarship awards and Royal Academy of Dance will also be presented. Tickets are available for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and students through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cowboy entertainment returns to O’Keefe Ranch

Just Posted

Cowboy entertainment returns to O’Keefe Ranch

Cowboy Dinner Show back every Friday in July and August

Celebrating our diversity

2018 Multicultural Community Champions celebrated in Vernon at the Sunshine Festival.

Burma Shave Wave in Vernon

The event was put on by Fair Vote Vernon to promote Proportional Representation

Vernon grassfire was private burn

Fire crews responded to a fire in east Vernon.

30 degrees and warmer forecasted with heat wave in B.C.

The weather could stay well into next week, according to Environment Canada

Vernon celebrates Sunshine Fest

North Okanagan’s largest street fair and sidewalk sale took place Saturday.

Little ballerinas showcase work in Vernon

Okanagan School of Ballet recital June 23

BC Lions defensive back Marcell Young levels streaker in home opener

Young hit the fan near one of the 45-yard lines

Former Penticton Vee recovering in hospital

Pittsburgh Penguin prospect expected to make full recovery

UPDATE: RCMP investigating overnight incident on Lakeshore Road

Evidence markers noting blood stains on road

Police: Taxi driver who hit 8 Moscow pedestrians fell asleep

Two Mexican World Cup fans were among those hit

Police say Salmon Arm youth who posted about shooting students no longer a threat

Group which alerted RCMP to tweets says it issued a Code Red, highest level of alert

B.C. VIEWS: Orphans of our urban drug culture neglected again

Child advocate Bernard Richard leaves B.C. with harsh message

From marijuana beer to pot cookies, Canadian companies creating cannabis edibles

Manufacturers think that edibles will do well with users who don’t want to smoke or vape

Most Read