Live art makes a splash at Vernon’s Caetani Centre

Formerly known as the Splash of Red, the Caetani Centre’s live art auction returns returns with a flowery twist. (File photo)

The gardens are getting spruced up while colourful works of art are being delivered in time for the Caetani Centre’s annual fundraiser.

Formerly known as the Splash of Red, this year’s event has been renamed the Caetani Splash Viva d’Arte to better reflect the cntre’s Italian roots. The event has also been moved to an earlier date and time, Saturday, June 25 from 4 to 8 p.m., in order to celebrate the summer solstice with a colourful garden party and art auction during daylight hours.

“Our volunteer gardening crew has been working diligently through all kinds of weather to make our 1.3 acre property safer and more conducive to holding large events. We couldn’t have done this without our volunteers as well as a $5,000 donation we received from Home Hardware,” said Susan Brandoli, Caetani Centre executive director. “We are also appreciative to our sponsors MQN Architects, Bannister GM, and realtor Don Kassa, with Re/Max Vernon, for their generosity in helping us stage this year’s event.”

Several artists have donated colourful artworks for this year’s live art auction, which will be presided over by auctioneer Kevin Rothwell.

“We have 29 original paintings on the block that have been made using a variety of styles, colours and mediums. They will make a wonderful addition to any art connoisseur’s collection,” said Kristin Froneman, Caetani Centre staff member and Splash artist liaison. “We are also excited to have Kevin as our auctioneer and Betty Selin join us as emcee. They are both well-known media personalities and community supporters who will add to the fun with their lively banter.”

Those who wish to view the artwork before the event can visit the Caetani Centre gallery from June 22-24 between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. An appointment is not required.

Sticking to the Italian theme, the event will also offer up scrumptious charcuterie, appetizers and desserts created by Uprooted Kitchen and Catering, accompanied with prosecco, wine and limoncello.

“As this is a summer solstice garden party, we encourage everyone to show up wearing their most festive garden hat. Think flowery, colourful, and fun. Flat shoes are also encouraged due to the new turf we have installed in our gardens,” said Kathy Parton, Splash committee chair.

Patrons are also encouraged to bring cash in order to purchase tickets for specially curated gift baskets, featuring golf packages, food and other donated items.

Parking will not be available on site and guests are asked to be respectful of neighbours when parking on surrounding streets. People who have mobility challenges will be able to be dropped off at the house.

For tickets, visit ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469.

Also now on sale at the Ticket Seller are tickets for the Caetani Summer Music Festival July 23, 1-9:30 pm., featuring headliner Shred Kelly, as well as the summer guided tours of the Mysterious Caetani House, featuring the second installment of Sveva Caetani’s stunning Recapitulation painting series.

