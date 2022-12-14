Live music at Vernon venue to benefit outreach clinic

Local Losers is hosting an evening of live music by local musicians Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, with all proceeds going to the Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach Clinic. (Contributed)

Local Losers in Vernon will host a night of live music, all in support of the Cammy LaFleur Street Outreach Clinic.

Owner Noah MacLeod says local talent will be performing at the art shop and music venue Saturday, Dec. 17, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Tickets are $15 with an option to donate extra that goes directly to the Cammy LaFleur Clinic.

“I’ve been involved in the downtown community now for almost two years and so I’ve met a lot of the people that are unhoused and a lot of the people that live on the streets here in Vernon and a lot of them have spoken really highly about the work that the Cammy LaFleur Clinic does, and so I figured that would be a good partnership there and maybe be a way to give back directly to the people in our community that need it the most right now,” said MacLeod.

The Cammy LaFleur Clinic provides first aid support, personal hygiene products and harm reduction supplies to those who need it in the community.

The performers will be St. Dins, Christopher Atkins, Gunkus and Malakwa.

“I think it’s going to be a pretty awesome time, we have a lot of amazing music from local artists that’s going to be here and some people that have played here a few times and have a pretty awesome fanbase in our community, but then there’s a few people that haven’t actually played here before too, so we’re pretty excited for that,” said MacLeod. “And as with all our events it’s always a really good time getting people out to support artists.”

Tickets can be purchased here.

Brendan Shykora

