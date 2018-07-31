This beauty was made quite famous in the late 70s in Hollywood. The hit TV show starring Robert Urich as private detective Dan Tanna, had this model of a 1957 Ford Thunderbird exactly like this one. (Photo contributed)

Local car show a success

The Sun Valley Cruise-In recently returned to Vernon.

The “Sun Valley Cruise-In” Car Show returned to Vernon. The recent event ran throughout the weekend and many car enthusiasts travelled to Vernon to see the show for themselves.

The car show was brought back by popular demand, and was organized by hard working volunteers from various local car clubs and automotive enthusiasts. With good weather and a great turnout this year, organizers consider it a success.

The event included live music and an opportunity for car enthusiasts to check out the various cars lined up on Saturday July 21 and continued the next day in Polson park.

As the custom and restored vehicles were leaving the after the Sunday show, it was a good opportunity to get a shot or two of the vehicles in line. Local resident Rory White took this opportunity to snap a few photographs for the Morning Star.

Singer guitarist, Paul May pulled double duty this weekend. Here in one band Six Shades Of Grey on Saturday night downtown, he also performs with The Legendary Lake Monsters who performed Sunday in Polson Park for this year’s Sun Valley Cruise In.

As the Saturday night car show was winding down, main street was still plenty crowded with onlookers enjoying the vintage and specialty vehicles while exchanging stories with the owners. (Photos contributed: Rory White)

Q&A with Country local star Chad Brownlee

