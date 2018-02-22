Local rockers battled the bands, and won

Armonia claimed crowd favourite at the inaugural Battle of the Bands at The Green Feb. 7

Local rockers Armonia stole the Battle of the Bands competition at The Green Feb. 7. Comprised of Justin Moore, Nathan Allen, Zachary Noseworthy and Landon Colvin, Armonia will receive performances at Record City, SunFM and ShawTV-The Seen as part of the winner’s prize package. (Photo submitted)

Nearly a decade of hard work and endless practicing has paid off for four local rockers.

Mental Illness Family Support Centre announced Armonia as the winner of its inaugural Battle of the Bands competition, which rocked The Green Feb. 7.

“It felt great to be chosen as fan favourite,” said frontman Justin Moore. “We have worked extremely hard, and have put thousands of hours into practicing, and it is directly represented in our performances. Having been together as a band for over eight years, almost half of our entire lives, we have been able to create a beautiful and clean sound.”

Armonia, comprised of Moore, Nathan Allen, Zachary Noseworthy and Landon Colvin, draws inspiration from acts like U2, Coldplay, The Fray, Simon and Garfunkel and Bastille.

Battle of the Bands, which brought together five unique acts, is a fundraiser in support of MIFSC’s Farm Friends therapeutic gardening program.

The winner’s prize package includes performances at Record City, SunFM and ShawTV-The Seen.

