Long-standing Vernon community band toots its horns

This coming Mother’s Day weekend, the Vernon Community Band (VCB) will be taking their audience on a musical journey of swing, movie-themed tunes, and classic symphonic band pieces at Trinity United Church.
May 13 marks the date that this volunteer group has been performing in and around Vernon for 38 years.
Help mark this great occasion by coming out to their concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, admission is by donation. Band members have also been cooking up a storm for the Bake Sale table, available at intermission. Funds raised will help the band purchase a new baritone saxophone, chimes, and tympani.
Each year, this group of over 35 talented musicians looks forward to performing at public events in the Vernon community.
“It’s been my privilege to lead this fine collection of musicians since 2001,” says conductor Toni Rose. “The first band, called The Second Wind Community Band, brought musicians together who had played in high school and wanted to keep playing. Led by Conductor Dave Trimble in 1985, they played all over town. I’m delighted to say we are now a full concert band with a fantastic program for May 13 that will appeal to all ages.”
As well as the VCB, the program features virtuoso pianist Borha, who is a top performer and piano teacher in the Okanagan.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and subscribe to our daily newsletter.