Long-standing Vernon community band toots its horns

The Vernon Community Band tunes up for Sounds for Spring May 13 at Trinity United Church, by donation. (VCB photo)

This coming Mother’s Day weekend, the Vernon Community Band (VCB) will be taking their audience on a musical journey of swing, movie-themed tunes, and classic symphonic band pieces at Trinity United Church.

May 13 marks the date that this volunteer group has been performing in and around Vernon for 38 years.

Help mark this great occasion by coming out to their concert at 2 p.m. on Saturday, admission is by donation. Band members have also been cooking up a storm for the Bake Sale table, available at intermission. Funds raised will help the band purchase a new baritone saxophone, chimes, and tympani.

Each year, this group of over 35 talented musicians looks forward to performing at public events in the Vernon community.

“It’s been my privilege to lead this fine collection of musicians since 2001,” says conductor Toni Rose. “The first band, called The Second Wind Community Band, brought musicians together who had played in high school and wanted to keep playing. Led by Conductor Dave Trimble in 1985, they played all over town. I’m delighted to say we are now a full concert band with a fantastic program for May 13 that will appeal to all ages.”

As well as the VCB, the program features virtuoso pianist Borha, who is a top performer and piano teacher in the Okanagan. She plays and improvises with impeccable technique and inspired interpretation; she also composes in any genre. The audience will be swept away by her prodigious talent.

The program also features Bluesette, made up of Janice Third, vocalist, and Rose, pianist. They play a range of styles such as jazz, pop, Latin-American, and Broadway. Third has sung in duos and trios, local choirs and swing bands, and continues to perform in Okanagan musical theatre productions. Rose, of course, leads the Vernon Community Concert Band.

So this year, skip the card store and the restaurant line-ups, and bring your Mom or a group of friends for an afternoon of music that will be remembered.

