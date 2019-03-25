Looking for artwork of historic South Okanagan landmark for exhibition

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society is looking for artwork for an exhibition

A call for submissions of artwork reflecting the SS Sicamous has been issued by the SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society. (Western News Staff file photo)

A call for submissions of artwork reflecting the SS Sicamous, or other ships in the Heritage Park, during the winter months has been issued for a juried art show.

The SS Sicamous Marine Heritage Society will begin accepting submissions as of March 31 until April 15, for a two-day show that will run in conjunction with Canada Historic Places Day. The work is preferred to have been completed within the last 24 months, or taken from the street side since the new front wharf was built, and during the winter season.

Artwork will be juried and selected pieces displayed on board the ship for the July 6 weekend. Work at the reception may be listed for sale or not for sale, but the society requests the ability to sue the high resolution digital copy for marketing purposes.

The public will be invited to cast their vote at the opening reception to choose which piece will be featured on the SS Sicamous society official Christmas card for the 2019 season (with appropriate artist recognition).

Images selected may be included in a 2019 commemorative coffee table book (with appropriate artist recognition) with proceeds going to support the upkeep and maintenance of the SS Sicamous. The books will be available for order at the opening event, and following the show at the gift shop and participating venues — such as the visitor information locations.

Artists may submit a maximum of three artworks electronically for adjudication to The SS Sicamous Heritage Society at info@sssicamous.ca by midnight on Monday, April 15. Contact the society office for the registration form, complete and attach up to three images in high resolution, suitable for printing, in .jpg format and return to their office via email to info@sssicamous.ca. The society asks that “WinterScapes Submission” be included in the subject line. Larger format should be submitted using Google Drive.

