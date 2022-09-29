Love Soldiers and Indigenous singer take Vernon spotlight

Diyet and the Love Soldiers bring their alernative country, folk, roots and traditional music to the Vernon Performing Arts Centre Oct. 5. (Alistair Maitland photo)

Connected to the land, rooted in tradition and yearning for adventure, Diyet & The Love Soldiers capture the spirit of the north in their bold and honest song writing.

The band plays the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre (VDPAC) Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7:30 p.m.

“With the audience seated cabaret-style on stage, our very popular SPOTLIGHT OnSTAGE Concert Series allows audiences to relax and enjoy an up-close and personal concert in this intimate setting,” said VDPAC artistic director Erin Kennedy. “Don’t wait – seating is limited.”

Diyet & The Love Soldiers are alternative country, folk, roots and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in frontwoman Diyet’s Indigenous world view and northern life. Born in a tent, raised in a cabin on the shores of a glacial lake in the Kluane region of Canada’s Yukon Territory, Diyet embodies her Southern Tutchone, Japanese, Tlingit and Scottish roots with a musical presence that is equally diverse and unique. She often says, “Yesterday, fishing for our dinner on the ice, the next day, on the stage singing for you!”

Diyet sings in both English and Southern Tutchone, backed by Love Soldiers: husband and collaborator, Robert van Lieshout (acoustic guitar, drums and percussion) and Juno award-winning producer, Bob Hamilton (electric guitar, pedal steel and mandolin).

“They have a sound that can fill a big stage or capture an intimate room,” said Kennedy. “Their songs embody the north: hard and raw, but at the same time, beautiful, gentle, strange and intensely alive.”

Over the last decade, the group has performed nationally in Canada and internationally in Europe. They have three albums: The Breaking Point, When You Were King, and their third, self-titled album Diyet & The Love Soldiers which earned nominations for Folk Album of The Year at The Indigenous Music Awards and Indigenous Artist of The Year at the Western Canadian Music Awards. Diyet received the Canadian Folk Music Award for Indigenous Songwriter of the Year in 2020.

For tickets to the all-ages performance call 250-549-SHOW (7469) or visit vdpac.ca.

