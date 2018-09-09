The north wall of the Village Gallery in Lumby is part of the Monashee Arts Council’s mural project for which a grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 15. (Photo submitted)

Lumby’s new mural complete

Grand opening Sept. 15

The Monashee Arts Council is gearing up to unveil their new mural in Lumby.

In October 2017, the Monashee Arts Council applied for a Community Art Development Grant with the British Columbia Arts Council.

“In early 2018 we received notice that we were successful in our application to fund a new mural for our community and we’ve been hard at work bringing it to fruition ever since,” said Jennifer Greenwood, arts and culture program coordinator.

Monashee Arts Council’s current president and long-time member, Robin LeDrew, enlisted the expertise of local muralist James Postill to help a committed group of artistic volunteers with the ambitious creative endeavor, which covers both the western and northern walls of the exterior at The Village Gallery in Lumby, 1975 Vernon Street.

The Monashee Arts Council will be hosting a grand opening of the completed mural Sept. 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the annual Butter Tart Festival, which will be taking place in Lumby that day as well.

The event will be a full day of celebrating with cake, corn-on-the-cob, interactive children’s art activities by donation, the second annual Art Supply Sale, a guided tour of the new mural and, of course, butter tart sales.

“In addition to all this, we will be giving the public the opportunity to help us find an official name for the new artwork,” Greenwood said. “Everyone will be asked to leave their name suggestions for a committee to review as part of the naming process.”

