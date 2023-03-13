Lush guitars and tight harmonies gunning for Vernon show

Deb Matheson

Two of the greatest Maritime singer-songwriters will be swapping songs and telling stories in the way that only they can do.

They are both Canadian musical icons in their own right.

Together, they present a powerful display of the best Canada has to offer in terms of singer/songwriters and shear musicianship.

Dave Gunning and J.P. Cormier go back more than 23 years, when Gunning had a fiddle player drop out of a show at the last minute.

“He hired me for a gig when I was just back from Nashville, nobody knew me here,” said Cormier.

“We were totally blown away by J.P.’s playing,” recalls Gunning. “I remember him saying if you ever do a CD, I want to play on it.”

That happened, and much more. They have played together and written together, coming up with songs that have graced both individual and collaborative projects.

Both have been showered with nominations and awards from the East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, and Junos.

Individually, both artists can boast of rich and deep recording catalogues.

While they have often helped each other out on their own projects over the years, they didn’t record an album together until 2017. Simply titled Two, the recording received critical acclaim across the country.

Gunning & Cormier are both excited to be back on the road promoting their second joint project. Titled Leather and Dust, the recording features original songs and rare covers, filled with lush guitars and tight harmonies. Set for release on April 1, 2023, the CD will be available at their live shows.

Gunning & Cormier play for the Vernon Folk-Roots Music Society Tuesday, March 21, at the Vernon Jazz Club.

Tickets available at Expressions of Time, TicketSeller, or at the door (if available) $40. Doors open at 6:15, show at 7 p.m.

