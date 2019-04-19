Madonna and Maluma to perform new song at Billboard Awards

In this Jan. 21, 2017 file photo, Madonna performs on stage during the Women’s March rally in Washington. Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month’s Billboard Music Awards. NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday, April 19, 2019 that the duo will sing Medellin at the May 1 event in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The music awards will be held on May 1

Madonna and Colombian singer Maluma will bring their new collaboration to life when they perform at next month’s Billboard Music Awards.

NBC and dick clark productions announced Friday the duo will sing “Medellin” at the May 1 event in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey to receive Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards

The song, released on Wednesday, is from Madonna’s 14th album “Madame X,” out June 14. She said the Latin-flavoured album was inspired from living in Lisbon, Portugal, for the last few years.

Maluma has had major success on the Latin charts since releasing his sophomore album, 2015’s “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy.” The 25-year-old singer won his first Latin Grammy last year for “F.A.M.E.” — also nominated for top Latin album at the Billboard Awards.

Other performers will include BTS, Halsey, Kelly Clarkson, Jonas Brothers, Sam Smith, Normani and Mariah Carey.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter