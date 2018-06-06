Mardi Gras in Lumby

63rd annual Lumby Days, with its Mardi Gras theme, runs Friday to Sunday in and around the village

Lumby will be alive with beads, masks, costumes, laughs, fun and frivolity this weekend.

The 63rd annual Lumby Days — with its Mardi Gras theme — runs Friday to Sunday, with most of the action taking place at Park Oval.

“It’s very exciting,” said chairperson Merna Alexander. “The town is starting to get all decorated. The schools are involved. Everybody is happy and we’re hoping the weather cooperates. Even if it doesn’t Lumby Days is still a great family event.”

Rain, unfortunately, is in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, but any precipitation will hardly diminish the spirit.

The midway opens up Friday at 3 p.m., with live entertainment on the main stage from 4-10:30 p.m. Thrash wrestling will be on hand with the first matches Friday at 7 p.m. The Barefoot Sanctuary Fire Dance takes place at the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

The Monashee Arts Council hosts an art gala event — Carnivale! — in conjunction with Lumby Days Friday from 8 to 10 p.m. at the White Valley Community Hall. It’s a licensed event, so no minors. It will be an evening of art, live entertainment, refreshments and those attending will have a chance to meet the artists showing their work at this year’s art show.

Lumby Days activities on Saturday start at 7 a.m with the pancake breakfast. The Firearms and Antiques show (admission at door) opens at the Pat Duke Memorial Arena at 9 a.m.

The annual parade rolls at 11 a.m.

“People gather in the industrial park, which is where the parade starts,” said Alexander. “It rolls down Shuswap Avenue to the highway and over to the park.”

For kids, there’s face painting, rock painting and car painting (a car is donated to be painted), Floppy Shots mini golf, petting zoo, and Mr. Balloon Man.

Laughing Loggers are at the park throughout the weekend, as are Extreme Freestyle Motocross. There are plenty of entries expected for the Car Show and Shine, which runs 12 to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“There really is something for everyone,” said Alexander. “We hope to see everybody out.”

