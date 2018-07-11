Marv jams Vernon’s Justice Park

Marv Machura and Friends rock a set for Jammin’ In Justice July 11

Leo Cuming, one, is enthralled by six-year-old Vernon Jubilee Hospital therapy dog Cruise while Cuming’s cousin Marv Machura and Friends rock a set during the Downtown Vernon Association’s Jammin’ in Justice July 11. The weekly event overtakes Vernon’s Justice Park every Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Marv Machura and Friends jammed in Justice July 11.

Machura is a singer-songwriter in the contemporary singer-songwriter traditions of artists like Gordon Lightfoot, Ian Tyson, John Denver, John Mellencamp, Tom Petty and Steve Earle. He has released four CDs, published 20-plus songs in Nashville, and is currently working on several new projects from his home and studio in Vernon.

“Life isn’t a dress rehearsal, it’s the real deal,” Machura said as he kicked off the hour-and-a-half gig.

Machura was joined by friends and top-drawer local musicians Kerry Hutter (bass/vocals) and Bruce Collis (percussion/vocals). Together they will play an engaging mix of original and classic songs.

Marv Machura and Friends will also rock Lumby in the Park July 11 at 7 p.m.

“Expect to hear some great vocal harmonies and jam rhythms from this group,” Machura said. “I’m excited about this arrangement: together we weave a fantastic groove.”

