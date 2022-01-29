Marv Machura to grace Vernon Winter Carnival stage

Vernon-based singer-songwriter Marv Machura will be performing during the Vernon Winter Carnival from Feb. 7 to 11, 2022. (Facebook photo)

Vernon-based singer-songwriter Marv Machura will be among the many attractions to be found at the Vernon Winter Carnival, which begins next week.

Machura will be playing live music at the Igloo Ice Bar on the DND grounds from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 7 to 11, the Vernon Winter Carnival Society announced Friday, Jan. 28.

Machura is known for his Western Canada roots music and engaging live performances that feature classic songs from artists such as Ian Tyson, Gordon Lightfoot and John Denver. Since 2003 he’s released four CDs, as well as a dozen singles over the past few years.

“Each time I produce a new song, I release it as a single rather than wait to have enough songs for an album or CD,” said Machura, working out of his Vernon studio. “All my recent releases are available on all the online channels.”

Machura has been around long enough to have noticed how the music and recording industry has changed over the past 20 years, and how it continues to evolve.

“When I released my first CD in 2003, it required bubble-wrap and postage stamps to get my music to the radio and broadcast channels out there. Now, all that paper and plastic are gone. And music can stay available regardless of release date,” Machura said. “All of my old CDs and songs are still getting lots of spins as new people discover my back catalogue on Spotify, YouTube, and other online services.”

The 62nd annual Vernon Winter Carnival kicks off Friday, Feb. 4, and runs until Feb. 13. The festival draws thousands out to its events annually, though this year organizers have put together a mostly outdoor slate of events as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.

