‘Masterpiece’ promises theatre on Friday night wrestling card in Vernon

Tangles with Ryder in Thrash Wrestling main event

They call him “The Masterpiece” and he will be the main event as Thrash Wrestling hits the Schubert Centre Friday night. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Chris Masters of California, 35, is “The Masterpiece,” a WWE World Wrestling alumni who is also known for his work under the ring name Chris Adonis in Impact Wrestling.

RELATED: Wrestling card Friday night

RELATED: Thrash Wrestling here Saturday night

“Masters is set to go one-on-one against former Thrash Wrestling champion “Hurricane” Adam Ryder in what is sure to be a hard-hitting match,” said promoter Nick Szalanski. “Also in action, Thrash Wrestling champion Slave will be in a No Disqualification triple-threat match against Mad Dog Marty Sugar and “Top Young Gun” Sean Gaston.”

In addition, Okanagan Interior champion Bambi Hall is set to face the feisty up-and-comer Jade. Thrash Wrestling tag team champions “Top Quality”, Michael More and Todd Quality, will defend their titles against The Black Dragon and Ace Redmann Jr. Camaro Cope will be in triple-threat action against “Cougar Meat Kid” Collin Cutler and the Fantastic MattXStatic.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $20 at the door. VIP tickets are $25, and they include entry at 6:30, front row seats, and a meet and greet with Chris Masters and others. Tickets are available at Ebenezer’s, The Downtown Internet Lounge, and the Schubert Centre. They are also available online at TicketSeller.ca.

