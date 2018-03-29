Matthew Good still hoping to play concerts in Kelowna, Abbotsford

Rocker is in hospital after collapsing on stage in Edmonton

Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Rocker Matthew Good remains in hospital, but will still try to make it to upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.

On Wednesday, a statement on his Facebook page said Good “remains hopeful” he could re-join the tour in Kelowna and Abbotsford. The promoter of the Kelowna said the concert is expected to proceed as planned.

In the statement, Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida said: “I spent time with Matt last night in the hospital. He made it clear he wanted the tour to go on, and he will make it back out playing as soon as the doctors clear him.”

Fans were allowed to request a refund before the Prince George concert, but not after.

Previous story
Five day lineup of events at Osoyoos Oyster Festival

Just Posted

Ridge claims top honours

Predator Ridge named BC Golf Safari’s top Okanagan course

Airboat application receives third reading

Despite waves of opposition, Swan Lake business application one step from adoption

Recovery mission successful

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP for recovery on the river

Search and rescue seeks building funds

Vernon Search and Rescue asks RDNO to go through alternate approval process for $3.5 million

Business owners invited to town hall meeting

New Vernon task force holds town-hall style meeting to talk about ‘street-entrenched population’

A cloudy Easter weekend ahead

A look at weather for the weekend across the Okanagan and Shuswap

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Skier dies in avalanche near Pemberton

RCMP got a call from a local heli-skiing company about the slide

House fire in Rutland

Emergency crews have responded to a house fire on Keithley Road in Rutland

Slowly rising ground water a concern in South Okanagan

Area north west of Oliver still under a local state of emergency due to flooding

Women’s hockey introduced for first time in 2018 B.C. 55+ Games

Cranbrook leads the way in making the inclusion of women’s hockey happen

Masons explain sweet deal on town-owned property

Princeton lodge pays $2 per year and covers building expenses

Ancient B.C. footprints confirmed as earliest known in North America

The prints, found on an island on the province’s central coast, are pegged at 13,000 years old

Malala Yousafzai returns to Pakistan for first time since she was shot by Taliban

Nobel Peace Prize winner says she will continue fight for girls’ education

Most Read