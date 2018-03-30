Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Matthew Good is pictured in Toronto on Monday, January 22 , 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)

Musician Matthew Good has checked himself out of hospital, saying he intends to play two upcoming concerts in Kelowna and Abbotsford.

Good, who has been suffering from pneumonia, collapsed on stage in Edmonton earlier this week. A subsequent concert in Prince George alongside Our Lady Peace was rescheduled for the following day, but Good was still unable to make it. Our Lady Peace and Ellevator performed as planned.

The hospitalization left his participation in subsequent stops in Kelowna and Abbotsford up in the air. But on Friday morning, Good posted on Instagram that he had left hospital and would be playing.

“You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher,” said Good, who had been rolled out of a building on a stretcher several days earlier. “That’s the way it is.”

Good said doctors wanted him to stay at the hospital, but that “being that it’s not a prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability.”

There never is a decision to make. You don’t cancel unless they’re rolling you out of the building on a stretcher. That’s just the way it is. That’s the way it’s always been. I want to first thank everyone at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton who were absolutely unbelievable. So much so that they wanted me to stay the weekend. Being that it’s not prison, and you’re fully free to be a moron and leave if you so desire, I’ve chosen to play the last two shows to the best of my ability. I know that thousands of people have been looking forward to them and I do not intend to let anyone down. Thankfully, I have an award winning Lighting Director that makes me look good, which helps when you’re not 100% and will probably just be standing in one place – or, in truth, if you’re just me in general. So if you’re coming over the next two nights, do forgive me the odd hiccup. I hope you enjoy the shows. Thank you very much for all the well wishes I’ve received. My best to everyone.

A post shared by Matthew Good (@matthewgoodgram) on

Previous story
Acts tuning up for tenth annual Armstrong MetalFest

Just Posted

Much gratitude and thanks

LETTER: Stroke survivor appreciates care, kindness and opportunties

Mysterious death at Myra Canyon being dealt with by Serious Crime investigators

Serious Crime investigators handle investigation into man’s death

Affordable housing, child safety and dog poop

LETTERS: Vernon residents air their concerns on a variety of subjects

Child care concerns

LETTER: Vernon daycare owner urging change

Celebrating Your Vernon

Special supplement and new online addition share the stories that make this community great

What’s happening

Find out what’s happening in communities around the Okanagan and Shuswap this Easter weekend

Horgan to make announcement during South Okanagan trip

Premier John Horgan is making stops in Penticton and Oliver on April 3.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. Green Party says data safe after contract with AggregateIQ

Party says it does not believe its members’ personal information was stolen

Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’

Summerland mudslide threatens homes

Summerland declares state of local emergency for two homes

Breastfeeding photo challenges stigmas, highlights hurdles

The Facebook photo of Serah Small breastfeeding her eight-week-old in an arena change room had drawn more than 1,000 likes and 500 shares by Thursday morning.

B.C. Wildfire en route to Lower Nicola Indian Band

No details have emerged, but the LNIB Fire Department requested support from B.C. Wildfire Service

Okanagan Incorrectional: B.C.’s promising, new jail grinds into motion

PART ONE: Violence, drugs and health-care issues at the Okanagan Correctional Centre

Most Read

  • Matthew Good to play shows in Kelowna and Abbotsford after leaving hospital

    Good says he’s exercising right ‘to be a moron and leave if you so desire’