Mexican rockers roll through Status Nightclub in Vernon

They’ve been working for four years to carve their name into the rock halls of Puerto Vallarta.

And now La Trez Cuartoz are ready to rock Vernon’s Status Nightclub Sept. 28.

“When live music lovers land in Puerto Vallarta, they ask the locals what venues or bands are the best or just a little attempt to practice Spanish, ‘Banda de rock n roll?’” a spokesperson said. “One of the names that come for an answer is La Trez Cuartoz, the boys.”

The lineup has changed throughout the years always aiming to deliver a better performance. Yet one member has been leading the band since the start: the lead singer-bass player. Thanks to their popularity and recognition in Puerto Vallarta, specifically with the Canadian community, they made a tour all western Canada the last Summer 2017 resulting in a successful trip playing in several cities including Kelowna, Kamloops, Jasper, Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Winnipeg and many other towns where they spent time and had chance to create their own music, a spokesperson said.

The music they made is about the experience in Canada, the people that embraced them and the love they received. They’re described as an energetic, dynamic and powerful trio explosive and unpredictable.

“Their extense and varied repertoire guarantees a highly enjoyable and memorable time for the people at any venue. From the slowest blues to the speed of metal and old-time rock n’ roll: that’s La Trez Cuartoz.”

The boys from Puerto Vallarta will rock the Status Nightclub stage Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit statusnightclubandlounge.com.

