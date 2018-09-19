La Trez Cuartoz of Puerta Vallarta, Mexico are set to rock Vernon’s Status Nightclub Sept. 28. (La Trez Cuartoz photo)

Mexican rockers roll through Status Nightclub in Vernon

La Trez Cuartoz perform Sept. 28

They’ve been working for four years to carve their name into the rock halls of Puerto Vallarta.

And now La Trez Cuartoz are ready to rock Vernon’s Status Nightclub Sept. 28.

“When live music lovers land in Puerto Vallarta, they ask the locals what venues or bands are the best or just a little attempt to practice Spanish, ‘Banda de rock n roll?’” a spokesperson said. “One of the names that come for an answer is La Trez Cuartoz, the boys.”

The lineup has changed throughout the years always aiming to deliver a better performance. Yet one member has been leading the band since the start: the lead singer-bass player. Thanks to their popularity and recognition in Puerto Vallarta, specifically with the Canadian community, they made a tour all western Canada the last Summer 2017 resulting in a successful trip playing in several cities including Kelowna, Kamloops, Jasper, Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Winnipeg and many other towns where they spent time and had chance to create their own music, a spokesperson said.

The music they made is about the experience in Canada, the people that embraced them and the love they received. They’re described as an energetic, dynamic and powerful trio explosive and unpredictable.

“Their extense and varied repertoire guarantees a highly enjoyable and memorable time for the people at any venue. From the slowest blues to the speed of metal and old-time rock n’ roll: that’s La Trez Cuartoz.”

The boys from Puerto Vallarta will rock the Status Nightclub stage Sept. 28 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 advance or $15 at the door. For more information, visit statusnightclubandlounge.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Human rights, environment abuses documentary screens in Vernon
Next story
Vernon-born documentary screens at Towne Cinema

Just Posted

BX Ranch event draws solid feedback

“The goal is to get out and talk to the residents who are actively using our parks.”

Mexican rockers roll through Status Nightclub in Vernon

La Trez Cuartoz perform Sept. 28

Vernon-born documentary screens at Towne Cinema

The Happiness Tour, a 10-minute mini-documentary, screens Sept. 24

UPDATE: Rear-ender closed lane on 33rd Street in Vernon

Police and ambulance responded to a two-vehicle collision on 33rd Street and 39th Avenue.

Hesketh moves from hospice care to Vernon council race

David Hesketh had beaten terminal cancer twice and had entered hospice to… Continue reading

VIDEO: Messages of hope, encouragement line bars of B.C. bridge

WARNING: This story contains references to suicide and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Mistaken identity: Missing dog claimed in Moose Jaw belongs to another family

Brennen Duncan was reunited with a white Kuvasz that was found in Saskatchewan

Abandoned kitten safe and sound thanks to B.C. homeless man

‘Jay’ found little black-and-white kitten in a carrier next to a dumpster by a Chilliwack pet store

Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

Advocates said cannabis was part of an opioid-substitution program in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Trans Mountain completes Burrard Inlet spill exercise

Training required, some work continues on pipeline expansion

First court date for B.C. man accused of murdering Belgian tourist

Family and friends of Sean McKenzie, 27, filled the gallery for brief court appearance in Chilliwack

Pot, cash, mansions: Judge divvies up illegal estate of divorcing B.C. couple

The Smiths ran a multi-million marijuana operation that spanned three counties

Okanagan Screen Arts film explores obsessive nature of love

The Seagull screens at the Vernon Towne Cinema Sept. 24

Around the BCHL: Nanaimo Clippers acquire defenceman from Langley Rivermen

Around the BCHL is a look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read