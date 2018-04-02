Michael Franti and Spearhead return to Roots and Blues

Michael Franti and Spearhead are the latest addition to the 26th Annual Roots and Blues Festival in Salmon Arm, Aug. 16 to 19. (Michael Franti and Spearhead photo)

Michael Franti and Spearhead will be swinging through Salmon Arm in August to take part in the 26th Salmon Arm Roots & Blues Festival.

A festival favourite, Michael Franti and Spearhead will be touring this summer in support of their upcoming album, Stay Human 2, as well as the documentary Stay Human, directed by Franti himself.

Of the upcoming tour, new music and film, Franti explains, “I’ve travelled the globe making music and throughout the years I’ve always hoped that it could inspire small steps towards making the world a better place. Struggling with the challenges of the world, I began filming my new documentary, Stay Human, telling the stories of heroic everyday people who helped me to discover more deeply what it means to be and stay human.”

Franti joins an amazing and growing festival lineup that includes Colin James, The Family Stone, Kym Gouchie and Northern Sky, Hannah Sanders and Ben Savage, Cindy Church, Jimmie Dale Gilmore and Bill Kirchen, Pharis and Jason Romero, Martin Simpson, Rick Vito, Sarah Jane Scouten, Son De Madera, Rev. Sekou, Harry Manx and The Paperboys.

The 26th Annual Salmon Arm Roots & Blues runs Aug. 16 to 19 at the fairgrounds.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter