Michelle Obama launching podcast based on ‘Light We Carry’

Michelle Obama’s recent celebrity-filled book tour is becoming a podcast.

Audible announced Wednesday that the former first lady will launch the “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” on March 7. It’s based on Obama’s tour promoting “The Light We Carry,” her recent bestselling book, which featured special guests like Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Perry, David Letterman and more.

“Though only a few thousand people were able to attend the events live, these remarkable conversations can now be heard by everyone,” Audible said in a news release. The eight-episode podcast “goes beyond the book as Michelle Obama and her friends share personal stories and insights listeners won’t encounter anywhere else.”

Obama said in a statement that the book tour was a way to expand on the book’s reflections about dealing with stress and change and a chance to “connect with real people once again.” The podcast, she said, is “a deeper examination of those fun and meaningful moments.”

Obama released “The Light We Carry” book on Nov. 15, and kicked off her promotional tour the same night. She was joined in Washington for the first event by DeGeneres.

The podcast is the first original project in a multiyear deal between Audible and Higher Ground Productions, which was started by Barack and Michelle Obama after they left the White House. The company has produced several acclaimed documentaries, including the Oscar-winning film “American Factory.”

Episodes of “The Light Podcast” will be an Audible exclusive for two weeks, and will be widely available on other podcast platforms after that.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ObamaPodcastspoliticsUSA

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Beyonce announces much anticipated ‘Renaissance’ world tour
Next story
Off the rails permanently? Ozzy Osbourne cancels 2023 tour dates, cites injury

Just Posted

A crash has slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Crash slows Vernon traffic as snow makes for slippery conditions

Vernon’s Canadian Tire at the Village Green Centre is slated to re-open this month after being forced to close following a suspicious fire in a locked compound beside the store in November 2022. (Google Maps)
Vernon Canadian Tire ready to roll

Armstrong’s Carla Schutte, left, with husband, Jerry, continues to battle a rare form of adrenal cancer. Her condition is listed as ‘stable,’ thanks to some advances in cancer treatment. (Contributed)
Armstrong woman grateful for cancer treatment advances

Left to right: Kyla Braun, event and marketing coordinator at Kal Tire; Dixie Ross, winner; Elaine Waugh, Better At Home coordinator; and Kevin McCarty, senior specialist in social responsibility at Kal Tire. Ross won a new set of tires in a contest after providing 33 rides to seniors during the contest period. (Submitted photo)
Vernon volunteer wins new tires for giving seniors a lift