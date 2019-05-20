Joan Mcintyre will be reading poetry at Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery. (photo submitted)

Middle Eastern poetry comes to Vernon

The event is at the Caetani Centre on May 25

The opportunity to enjoy Middle Eastern literature at a presentation by Oz Yagan and Joan McIntyre comes to the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery Saturday, May 25.

From the eleventh to fourteenth centuries, Persia, Turkey, and other middle Eastern countries were enjoying a rebirth of poetry and song.

Yagan will share poems and stories by Jelaluddin Rumi, best selling poet in the US for many years. In addition, he will present poetry by Hafiz, Persia’s favourite poet for centuries.

Yagen learned to recite these and many other poets and story tellers in his childhood home in Turkey where they were sung and told often as he was growing up.

McIntyre’s stories and poems are more modern, but include some of the attributes which make Ecstatic Middle Eastern Poetry and stories so attractive in 2019.

To quote one of Rumi’s translators, “Rumi is a cyclone one wants to be drawn into; though at the same time, one might feel justifiably hesitant. His startling synergy of imagery excites and disturbs.”

The event runs May 25, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery. Everyone is welcome. Suggested donation of $10 per person to help defray costs.

Related: Poetry [for all] workshop at Vernon gallery

Related: Local artist inspired by Okanagan nature

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Gallery features four new exhibitions
Next story
Caravan Farm Theatre holds outlaw themed fundraiser

Just Posted

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to the Okanagan

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone Award Foundation charity weekend in Kelowna

Vernon nature centre fundraiser goes western

Allan Brook’s Nature Centre Wine and Wild West Fundraiser is on July 6

Caravan Farm Theatre holds outlaw themed fundraiser

Caravan Farm Theatre hosts its western outlaw themed fundraiser, Hands Up! June 1

Marriage proposal on the big screen at Enderby drive-in

Kelowna man gets engaged in front of hundreds to Vernon sweetheart

Update: Washed out South Okanagan road temporarily closed for assessment

A portion of Eastside Road, south of Penticton, appears to be crumbling into Skaha Lake

VIDEO: It’s warming up across the Okanagan Valley

Grey skies are expected to fade and the sun looks like it’s here to stay

Woman in hospital after being thrown off horse

She was airlifted to Kelowna General Hospital from Okanagan Falls

Middle Eastern poetry comes to Vernon

The event is at the Caetani Centre on May 25

Okanagan art gallery releases their theme

Fine arts painting will be the point of focus for this year’s event

South Okanagan search and rescue help injured climber

Search and rescue called on the assistance of a helicopter to help retrieve an injured hiker

Vernon Gallery features four new exhibitions

Opening reception takes place at the Vernon Public Art Gallery from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., admission by donation

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Kamloops

A Kamloops Mountie had stopped the driver for speeding, but they raced off from the 0fficer

Firefighters respond to bus fire on Highway 1

Smoke in coach bus reported to have been caused by overheating, driver and passengers safe

Most Read