Middle Eastern poetry comes to Vernon

The opportunity to enjoy Middle Eastern literature at a presentation by Oz Yagan and Joan McIntyre comes to the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery Saturday, May 25.

From the eleventh to fourteenth centuries, Persia, Turkey, and other middle Eastern countries were enjoying a rebirth of poetry and song.

Yagan will share poems and stories by Jelaluddin Rumi, best selling poet in the US for many years. In addition, he will present poetry by Hafiz, Persia’s favourite poet for centuries.

Yagen learned to recite these and many other poets and story tellers in his childhood home in Turkey where they were sung and told often as he was growing up.

McIntyre’s stories and poems are more modern, but include some of the attributes which make Ecstatic Middle Eastern Poetry and stories so attractive in 2019.

To quote one of Rumi’s translators, “Rumi is a cyclone one wants to be drawn into; though at the same time, one might feel justifiably hesitant. His startling synergy of imagery excites and disturbs.”

The event runs May 25, 2019 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery. Everyone is welcome. Suggested donation of $10 per person to help defray costs.

