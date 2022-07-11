Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts draws support for Vernon gallery

More than 50 artworks up for auction at funraising event

Emcee Brian Martin and auctioneer Don Raffan helped raise a record $63,000 for the 2021 Vernon Art Gallery at the Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts atop the Nixon Wenger building. (VPAG photo)

An urban chic flare evening will see the Vernon Public Art Gallery transformed into a botanical dreamscape for its major fundraiser.

Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the 31st Avenue gallery downtown and runs well into the night.

A vibrant evening full of art and celebration features popular local artists such as James Postill, Rick Bond, Julie Oakes and Gabrielle Strong, accompanied by breakthrough artists such as Jordan MacDonald, Haley Tetroe and Nic Cameron.

​“Every year through the generosity of our community the Vernon Public Art Gallery has been able to offer quality exhibitions and innovative programming to our community. Midsummer’s Eve of the Arts as our major fundraiser provides us with the funding required to continue to build and expand on these popular public programs,” said Dauna Kennedy, gallery executive director.

The fundraiser would not be possible without all the artists who have donated work. More than 50 artworks are up for auction, as well as some incredible experience packages. The gallery has the auction preview on display now, until July 20.

Tickets for the fundraiser are available online at vernonpublicartgallery.com, in person at the gallery at 3328 31st Ave., or by phone at 250-545-3173. VIP tables for four and six for $500 and $750. Regular tickets are $75.

Thank you to this year’s MEA sponsors: Bannister Honda as our Presenting Sponsor, Clark Robinson Chartered Professional Accountants, Nor-Val Rentals, and Co-operators – Bracken Insurance Services. As well we would like to express our gratitude to Lianne Viau Photography, Okanagan Springs, and Arrowleaf Winery.

Arts and cultureThings to doVernon