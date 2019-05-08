Mixing art and excerise: Art on the rail trail

The event culminates in a few weeks with an Art Exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre between May 31 and June 11, where finished art pieces will be on display

Norm Compton was one of the artists playing music on the rail trail during Vernon’s Bike Fest. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Art is cycling around the community for the month of May and June.

This began with the third annual Vernon Bike Fest, which took place the first weekend of May. The Arts Council of the North Okanagan partnered with the North Okanagan Cycling Society for the first ever Rail Trail Art Festival, including the work of more than 30 local artists.

The event will culminate with an Art Exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre between Friday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 11, where finished art pieces will be on display.

The community is encouraged to drop by the Arts Centre during regular hours to view the work and vote for a Viewer’s Choice Award, which is being sponsored by Opus Art Supplies in Kelowna. The Vernon Community Arts Centre is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guests who took to the trail May 4 for Bike Fest are encouraged to post their trail and art photos with #vernonarts and #okanaganrailtrail for a chance to be featured during the exhibit.

