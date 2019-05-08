Norm Compton was one of the artists playing music on the rail trail during Vernon’s Bike Fest. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Mixing art and excerise: Art on the rail trail

The event culminates in a few weeks with an Art Exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre between May 31 and June 11, where finished art pieces will be on display

Art is cycling around the community for the month of May and June.

This began with the third annual Vernon Bike Fest, which took place the first weekend of May. The Arts Council of the North Okanagan partnered with the North Okanagan Cycling Society for the first ever Rail Trail Art Festival, including the work of more than 30 local artists.

The event will culminate with an Art Exhibit at the Vernon Community Arts Centre between Friday, May 31 and Tuesday, June 11, where finished art pieces will be on display.

The community is encouraged to drop by the Arts Centre during regular hours to view the work and vote for a Viewer’s Choice Award, which is being sponsored by Opus Art Supplies in Kelowna. The Vernon Community Arts Centre is open Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Guests who took to the trail May 4 for Bike Fest are encouraged to post their trail and art photos with #vernonarts and #okanaganrailtrail for a chance to be featured during the exhibit.

Related: Bike Fest Begins

Related: Vernon Bike Fest continues

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Music Fest MS raises $27,500

Just Posted

Women in Business founding member remembered

Jan White Memorial Award Luncheon honours leading ladies

Vernon car dealer treats on McHappy Day

Bannister GM Vernon buys lunches for two local organizations on McDonald’s McHappy Day event

Vernon unplugged and playing

PHOTOS: Interior Savings Unplug and Play Week

Dueck clocks kilometres in Vernon in support of spinal cord research

Paralympian Josh Dueck led one of the nine app runs in #TeamCoast2Coast Wings for Life Run

Vernon Taekwon-do athlete earns two medals for Canada at World Championship

Brianna Li was one of three athletes, and the only female, from B.C. to qualify.

VIDEO: Education, enforcement aimed at B.C. landlord, tenant infractions

New compliance office investigates repeat offenders, levies big fines

3-year-old girl attacked by coyote in White Rock

Conservation officers located and killed the coyote Monday

Charges considered after thousands of nails spill from truck onto Sea to Sky Highway

The driver could be charged under the Motor Vehicle Act

Woman finds scorpion in kitchen, drives it to B.C. animal hospital

May have come from a recent trip to Cuba

Summerland students raise money for Kelowna Food Bank

Food Studies 12 students challenging others to hold fundraisers for food bank

‘A really chill guy’: B.C. woman seeks friends for her dad, disfigured by cancer

Kaitlyn Michaelis’s father loves to ride his motorcycle but is having trouble finding a crew

VIDEO: McHappy Day comes to Shuswap

Salmon Arm restaurant fundraiser supports Shuswap Children’s Association

B.C. man Archie Windsor laughs about royal baby name link

Windsor, who’s 71, first heard about the connection in a conversation with his daughter in Edmonton

Vikings and Scottish pipes come to Fintry manor

Mothers Day Fair is at the Manor House 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Read