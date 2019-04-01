Mona Lisa art showcased in Vernon

Show up to soak up some gorgeous art. Award-winning 3D artist Mona Lisa Ali will be showcasing the results of her three-months of creation as the CeramAiR artist in residence here in Vernon at the Caetani Cultural Centre’s Studio Gallery.

The Opening Reception takes place Thursday, April 4, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Or check out her work in the gallery Friday, April 5, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Saturday, April 6, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the Caetani Cultural Centre Studio Gallery.

Ali is a Jordanian-American artist. She works in 3D media, between virtual and physical space. Primarily working in CGI and sculpture, her work deals with externalizing ideas of cultural transmission, place, and resting points.

She attempts to reconcile the notion of longing and belonging in a third space, not that of her ancestors or current place of being, but a mobile center that has no physical space.

Currently, she is focused on using clay and hand-made materials requiring labour intensive processes to activate spaces, allowing for rest and release.

In 2016 she was awarded the Contemporary Art Society of Vancouver’s Emerging Artist Award, and in 2018 received a fellowship with the Oregon Arts Commission.

She recently completed a residency at YYZ in Toronto, and at Spring Sessions, a communal residency in Amman, Jordan, where she was invited to participate for a second year. Her most recent exhibition was an installation at Darat Al Fanun, a beacon for contemporary Arab art in Amman.

CeramAiR is a ceramics-based residency and partnership between the Caetani Cultural Centre and the Vernon Community Arts Centre/Arts Council of the North Okanagan in Vernon.

The program provides regional, national, international ceramic artists the ability to work in a supportive community environment of like-minded individuals from our own arts community, to share their expertise and vision, to inspire excellence and create work at the highest level in a nurturing and creative environment.

The residency is a multi-faceted experience that includes opportunities for teaching, community outreach, interaction with other artists, and studio care, and culminates in an exhibition of new work.

The artist is provided with accommodations at the Caetani Centre as well as use of a shared studio workspace and equipment at the VCAC operated by the Arts Council.

For more information visit www.caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

