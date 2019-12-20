Monsters go Motown for Vernon’s New Year’s Eve party

The Legendary Lake Monsters will have the Prestige Vernon Lodge grooving to the funky beats of Motown for New Years Eve Dec. 31. (Submitted Photo)

The Legendary Lake Monsters are partnering up once again with the Prestige Vernon Lodge in hosting yet another “not to be missed” New Year’s Eve party.

“Over the last three years we have put together a fabulous, high-quality evening to help our community bring in the new year in style,” said Anita Baturin, the talented vocalist of the group.

This year the Monsters are going to take you back to the fabulously fun clubs of the late ’60s and ’70s where the R&B vibes of Motown and the infectious, soulful grooves of both funk and disco lit up the night.

“This was a time when the legendary venues such as New York’s Studio 54 filled the evening with songs made famous by bands such as Earth Wind & Fire, Tower Of Power and Motown superstars like Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder,” said Leo Illomin, keys Monster.

Along with the horn-driven 10-piece party/dance band, the evening will include a delicious dinner and an automated photo booth so party-goers can customize their snapshots and leave with a fun souvenir of the night.

Party-goers are urged to dress up in glitz and glam or break out their soul, disco and funk attire to match the Motown theme.

For more information, check out the Legendary Lake Monsters website thelegendarylakemonsters.com.”

Come join the Legendary Lake Monsters for a fantastic night journeying back to a time when the groove was king and the disco divas were the queen,” said Illomin. “Dress to impress or costume up in your favorite ’70s party wear!”

Tickets, $80, are available at the Vernon Lodge and Cheek to Cheek Dance studio (Lorna Robb). Special room rates are also available at the Lodge. Doors open at 6 p.m. and dinner is at 7, followed by the boogie-woogie.

