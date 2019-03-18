More places in Kelowna to eat plant-based meat

Vegans and Vegetarians have a few more places to indulge

Vegans that have little carnivorous dreams still can indulge without harming any animals in a few more places in Kelowna.

Quesada is the latest fast food restaurant to jump on the Beyond Meat train, behind A&W after their Beyond Meat Burger lit the internet on fire and sold out quickly. They have had so much success that they have now added a Beyond Meat breakfast option, a sausage patty that promises no animals were hurt in the making. Even though it tastes exactly like meat.

READ MORE: Where to find the best ingredients for a vegan charcuterie board in the Okanagan

Kelowna vegetarians and vegans have plenty of places to hunker down on plant-based meat. The Naked Cafe offers their own Beyond Meat Burgers, making supporting local businesses even more delicious.

READ MORE: Vegan-friendly cafe opens in Lake Country

Mucho Burrito has welcomed in vegans by offering Yves Veggie Cuisine’s Garden Veggie Crumble making it easier to have old favourites.

READ MORE: Being vegan during the holidays just got a little bit better

Where else do you like to grab a plant based bite that tastes almost exactly like meat? Let us know in the comments.

