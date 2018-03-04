the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival VIMFF will be shown at the National Altitude Training Centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 10. (VIMFF photo)

Mountain Film Festival rolls through SilverStar

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival screens at National Altitude Training Centre March 10

Patti Shales Lefkos

Special to The Morning Star

For the first time the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) will be shown at the National Altitude Training Centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 10.

VIMFF provides communities from around the world with an award-winning and critically acclaimed selection of films: featuring adventure, mountain culture and mountain sport. Robin Baycroft will MC the evening. Feeling lucky? There will be door prizes at the intermission.

The event, hosted by SilverStar Mountain Museum and sponsored by SilverStar Mountain Resort, is a fundraiser for the SilverStar Museum.

Doors open at 6 p.m. No reserved seating. Tickets available at The Village Ski Shop. Adults $15. High school students $10. Cash only.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

Just Posted

Mountain Film Festival rolls through SilverStar

Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival screens at National Altitude Training Centre March 10

Vernon youth recognized globally

Samantha Sewell was named a 2017 Global Change Leader

Reel Reviews: Boring heroes and comedic kidnappings

We say, “One of these films is worth seeing.”

Injured person airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

One person taken to KGH after suffering an injury tobogganing in Joe Rich area

Symphony dabbles in the work of a prodigy

The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Prodigy, March 9-11, as part of the Masterworks Series

Lumby grow facility breaks ground

Phase one of True Leaf campus is expected to be operational by fall 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

OVCMT calling all coaches

The Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy is gearing up for a… Continue reading

Canadian who admitted to plotting terrorist attacks asks for ‘second chance’

Police say he was part of a plot by Islamic State sympathizers to attack New York City

Okanagan students joining March For Our Lives

Penticton students fundraising to join U.S. Gun reform march

Roger Bannister, first to run sub 4-minute mile, dies at 88

Bannister ran the “Miracle Mile” at the Empire Games in Vancouver in 1954

Canadian Olympic champion Mikael Kingsbury wins two silvers at World Cup

Kingsbury has won six straight World Cup season titles and is on track for a seventh

Okanagan freestyle skier awarded Olympic training grant

Jordan Kober of Penticton recognized for Olympic potential

White House official: We can’t exclude Canada from tariffs

Trump’s proposed steel and aluminum tariffs would apply to everyone

Most Read