Mountain Film Festival rolls through SilverStar

the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival VIMFF will be shown at the National Altitude Training Centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 10. (VIMFF photo)

For the first time the Vancouver International Mountain Film Festival (VIMFF) will be shown at the National Altitude Training Centre at SilverStar Mountain Resort March 10.

VIMFF provides communities from around the world with an award-winning and critically acclaimed selection of films: featuring adventure, mountain culture and mountain sport. Robin Baycroft will MC the evening. Feeling lucky? There will be door prizes at the intermission.

The event, hosted by SilverStar Mountain Museum and sponsored by SilverStar Mountain Resort, is a fundraiser for the SilverStar Museum.

Doors open at 6 p.m. No reserved seating. Tickets available at The Village Ski Shop. Adults $15. High school students $10. Cash only.

