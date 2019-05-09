MTV launches ‘Save Our Moms’ campaign to combat mortality

Thursday’s launch of ‘Save Our Moms’ comes as Mother’s Day approaches

Lena Waithe will be taking part in the campaign.

MTV is launching a campaign aimed at stemming the rise of maternal mortality in the U.S.

Thursday’s launch of “Save Our Moms” comes as Mother’s Day approaches and will feature original content and educational resources across all MTV platforms.

The centerpiece will feature a video produced by actress Lena Waithe’s Protest Art Productions and directed by “HALA” filmmaker Minhal Baig. Waithe says in a statement every mother deserves the right to go home with their child.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds about 700 women die of pregnancy-related problems in the U.S. each year. However, black women were more than three times more likely to die than white women.

Researchers have found 60 per cent of all pregnancy-related deaths can be prevented with better health care and support.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema
Next story
Kelowna designer takes on Canadian fashion

Just Posted

Vernon players break in new pickleball courts

Outdoor tournament to see more than 120 players converge at Marshall

More child pornography charges laid against Vernon Judo Club coach

Hearing rescheduled due to more serious charges being added to Bryan McLachlan’s file

Veterans celebrated at Vernon cinema

Okanagan Screen Arts Society will be holding a special event on May 13

True Leaf Pet announces new president

Darcy Bomford resigned as President of True Leaf Pet Inc., but will continue as a director and Chief Executive Officer of True Leaf Pet Inc.

Greater Vernon Chamber calls for ongoing milfoil control

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce has begun voicing concern that federal… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie’s warning to not talk on phone to driver at drive-thru sparks online rage

Police say it was just a ‘quick reminder’ for driver who was on phone before pulling into drive-thru

Air ambulance dispatched to Highway 97C rollover east of Merritt

Police say units on the way

Scorpion found in B.C. woman’s kitchen more venomous than thought

Veterinarian not comfortable with bug around, taking to Victoria zoo

Kamloops Mounties cleared in fatal shooting that saw man shot at 45 times

Eugene Ethan Marcano, 36, was killed after initiating a gunfight with police in a rural area

Racers to compete in Summerland’s Giants Head Grind

Uphill course on May 18 has 500 metres of elevation gain in 5.6 kilometres

Man fighting $20,000 in fines for Eagle Pass cabin construction

Guy Maris appealing decision finding him in contravention of Forest and Range Practices Act

City of Kelowna responds to DropBike

DropBike released their statement May 1

B.C. estimates $7 billion laundered in 2018, $5 billion in real estate

Foreign, underground cash may have pushed up average home price 5%

Low B.C. snowpacks reduce flood risk, hike chance of summer droughts

The River Forecast Centre will issue another update on the flood risk forecast May 22

Most Read