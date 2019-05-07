Mud Bay Blues Band returns to Lorenzo’s for two shows over the May long weekend. (Photo contributed)

Mud Bay Blues returns to Lorenzo’s Cafe

They will be playing in Ashton Creek Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17 .

Mud Bay, Canada’s “band that won’t go away” will be kicking off the May Long Weekend at Lorenzo’s Cafe Thursday and Friday night with two solid nights of “rockin’ roots and blues.”

Together for close to four decades, the band brings its brand of blues and roots music to the North Okanagan Thursday, May 16 and Friday, May 17.

“We had been to Lorenzo’s many times and always enjoyed the sound in the room,” said guitarist Mark Branscombe. “It’s a very tall ceiling with a mostly wood playing area and that bowling alleyflooring for the dance floor.”

The five-piece band features four songwriters, three of whom are also lead vocalists. But underlying this diversity of writing and performance is a remarkable consistency, the result of a shared vision refined over many years. Distinct as the individual contributions may be, it all comes out sounding like the Mud Bay Blues Band.

The music is danceable original indie roots and blues with vintage rhythm and blues stylings abounding. The band features three singers and a strong rhythmic element.

Their sound reflects a wide range of influences — classic Chicago blues, country, Cajun, rock, soul — all finding common ground inside well-crafted, inventive songs. Their new album also features a performance by none other than Lorenzo himself on one track.

Lorenzo’s also features Apollo Suns on Tuesday, May 14.

Born from the fusing of eight Winnipeg, MB based musicians. Apollo Suns have created a refreshing and innovative sound and live performance combining jazz, funk, rock and psychedelic music. They are Instrumental Artists of the Year nominees at the 2018 at the Western Canadian Music Awards.

Lorenzo’s Café is located at 901 Mabel Lake Rd. (eight km east of Enderby). Doors open at 6 p.m. all shows start at 8 p.m., $15 cover. To reserve your seat, call 250-838-6700.

