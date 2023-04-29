Murder mystery to raise funds for North Okanagan Arts Council

Murder in Peachville will take place May 27 at the Schubert Centre

The Arts Council of the North Okanagan has announced its upcoming Murder in Peachland fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Schubert Centre. (Submitted photo)

Think you can solve a murder mystery? If so, the Arts Council of the North Okanagan’s (ACNO) new fundraising event is for you.

The ACNO has announced its upcoming Murder in Peachville fundraiser, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, May 27, at 5 p.m. at the Schubert Centre in Vernon.

The event promises to be a fun-filled evening of mystery and intrigue, with all proceeds supporting the ACNO’s ongoing mission to support its members and promote arts and culture in the North Okanagan.

Murder in Peachville will be an opportunity for guests to immerse themselves in a thrilling mystery story the moment they walk through the door and play an active role in solving the crime.

“We are thrilled to be hosting our first murder mystery fundraiser event,” said Shawna Patenaude, manager of the ACNO. “It’s a unique and exciting way to support arts and culture while experiencing a one-of-a-kind dining experience. We are excited to showcase the talent of local artists and share the incredible work of our many community member organizations the Arts Council represents.”

The murder mystery fundraiser will feature appetizers, a free glass of wine, live music, a cash bar, a local artisan sale, a 50/50 draw, a three-course plated buffet dinner, raffles and lots of prizes.

“The Arts Council is grateful to Wendy Stevens for writing this play, and a very special thank you goes to Val Heuman for directing and casting some very recognizable community members,” said Patenaude. “The Arts Council’s very own newly elected president, Barbara Keith, rounds out the team and brings her many years of experience with the Powerhouse Theatre to make sure everyone has an unforgettable evening.”

The ACNO is also working on the Rail Trail Plein Air Festival on June 11, and the Culture Days Festival from Sept. 22 to Oct. 15. A brand-new one-day fall plein air event is being added this year in which artists are invited to paint outdoors at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre and have the chance to win a prize in a juried art show.

Tickets for Murder in Peachville are $68.50 per person and can be purchased through the TicketSeller Box Office, online at ticketseller.ca or by calling 250-549-7469.

For more information about the ACNO and their upcoming events, visit acno.ca.

READ MORE: North Okanagan Arts Council announces new president

READ MORE: Grants give North Okangan groups a boost

Brendan Shykora

ArtsfundraiserfundraisingmurderVernon