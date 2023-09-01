Murder’s afoot at Spallumcheen ranch

O’Keefe Ranch presents Vermin in Vernon, a murder mystery, for six nights in September

Historic O’Keefe Ranch in Spallumcheen is bringing back its highly popular murdery mystery evening with a six-night run of Vermin in Vernon, Sept. 14-16, and 21-23. (Contributed)

You are invited to help solve a murder.

Spallumcheen’s Historic O’Keefe Ranch is bringing back its highly popular and entertaining murder mystery evenings for six nights in September.

Vermin in Vernon will run Sept. 14-16, and Sept. 21-23, 7-9 p.m., at the ranch. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts promptly at 7 p.m.

“Enjoy the sordid and shocking tale of Vermin in Vernon while you wander throughout the ranch and try to guess for yourself what occurred there,” said director Jeff Kirkham.

Vermin in Vernon is set in 1895, and the soon-to-be bustling settlement of the Okanagan Valley holds a beautiful life for those who want to work hard and play it straight.

With settlers moving in and good ranch land becoming a precious commodity, goodwill can only last so long. With one rancher’s death suspiciously unresolved, a second violent death puts everyone on edge.

The horrible crime must not go unpunished, and your help is needed.

Tickets are $45 per person, snacks and dessert included. A cash bar will be available.

Wear walking shoes and weather appropriate attire.

No recording of the play is permitted.

Tickets are available at Ticketseller.ca.

