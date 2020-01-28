The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is hosting two events for this year’s ’60s-themed Vernon Winter Carnival, as well as curating a special pop-up exhibit! (Submitted Photo)

Museum digs up history for ’60s Vernon Winter Carnival

Get Groovin’ with the Grandkids or flashback to the ’60s with tunes, trivia and costumes

As Vernon Winter Carnival spins back to the ’60s, the city’s master of history has dug up some groovy events.

The Greater Vernon Museum and Archives is hosting two events for this year’s ’60s-themed Carnival, as well as curating a special pop-up exhibit!

Youngsters and their grandparents are invited over on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 2 to 4 p.m., for Groovin’ with the Grandkids for an afternoon of snacks, tunes, and drinks. Show off your dance skills with the Frug, Mashed Potato, or Shimmy, or simply enjoy the groovy hits. Come in your best ’60s garb for a chance to win a kid-friendly door prize! Tickets are $5 each.

Do you Remember the ’60s? the following Thursday, Feb. 13, from 7 to 9 p.m., is an adult-only event. Come prepared to dance to classic ’60s vinyl, from the Beatles to Motown to Psychedelia. Dress as a fab mod, part of the British Invasion, or a peaced-out hippie. Enjoy ’60s themed appies and retro signature cocktails. One free beverage ticket if you come in a groovy costume! There will be displays from 1960s Okanagan, vintage vinyl records and fashion throughout the decade. Tickets are $10, 19+ only.

Tickets for both events are available from the Winter Carnival office (3401 35th Ave.) or by calling (250) 545-2236 only.

The museum is also pleased to be collaborating with the Vernon Winter Carnival Society to curate a special pop-up display featuring all things Carnival (with a special focus on the 1960s, of course). Artifacts and photographs, from both the museum’s and the society’s collections, will highlight the history of this 10-day festival, and its significance to the Greater Vernon community. The display will run from the beginning of February until the end of Carnival. Come check it out!

