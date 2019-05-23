Music and comedy event benefit Vernon woman’s cancer battle

Sue Folliott, 39 of Vernon, is battling leukemia in Vancouver. Friends and family are rallying to support her with a fundraiser May 26 at The Kal. (Submitted Photo)

An army of support continues to grow behind a young Vernon woman battling leukemia.

Sue Folliott, a multi media marketing consultant at The Morning Star, is just over half-way through phase two of chemotherapy treatments at Vancouver General Hospital.

“I have good days and I have bad days. I miss my home in Vernon, I miss my family, and I miss all my friends. But I know that where I am is the best place to be as I’m getting the best treatment to beat this disease.,” said Sue, who has to live in the area for at least a year while undergoing treatment.

See: Army of support behind Morning Star saleswoman battling cancer

As Sue and her husband Jake, who works at Okanagan Spring, deal with the emotional toll, friends and family are trying to ease the financial burden.

A special fundraiser is set for Sunday, May 26 at The Kal Pub from 3-11 p.m. The all-afternoon event features Yuk Yuks Comedian Cedric Newman coming all the way from Toronto as well as entertainment from the original Young’Uns players (who are getting together for the gig), as well as The Dirt, The Noble Crew and Spare Parts. An impressive silent auction will also be set up, with everything from gift certificates to jerseys and a two-night stay at the Tigh Na Mara Resort in Parksville. Throughout the afternoon, 50/50 tickets will be sold and raffle tickets. All this, plus burger and a beer for $20, with all profits going directly to Sue and Jake.

“Doctors are pretty sure that I will eventually need a bone marrow transplant down the road,” said Sue, who is grateful her brother has been confirmed as a match. “I was not in remission after the first round so I will have another bone marrow biopsy done in three to four weeks to find out if I’m in remission or not after this phase.”

Meanwhile, she has been struggling with bad headaches caused from the spinal taps being performed in this phase.

“They eject spinal fluid and send for testing to make sure that the leukemia hasn’t spread to the brain and then they inject chemo right after. This month I had four scheduled, two more to go. The first two tests came back clear so the leukemia hasn’t spread to the brain.”

Sue is blessed to have her husband Jake with her through it all.

“I’m super thankful that we can be here together to support each other to get through this difficult time in our lives.”

But there’s something else Sue has needed – blood.

See: Urgent need for Kelowna, Vernon blood donors

“With my chemo treatments my hemoglobin and platelet counts go down so I’ve needed six blood transfusions and one platelet transfusion so far.”

With that in mind, she reminds everyone about the importance of giving blood. There are open blood donor appointments at Trinity United Church Wednesday, May 29 through to Friday, May 31, or visit blood.ca to book an appointment.

Additional silent auction items are still being sought, and can be dropped off any time at Vernon Kia.

For tickets, donations and general information call 250-540-5600 or email jfolliott@hotmail.com for e-transfers for tickets and donations.

For those who purchased raffle tickets, watch the Vernon Morning Star Facebook page for a live video of the winners being drawn by Sue soon!

See also: Evening Among the Angels returns

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.