Music at Mackie back for Vernon summer

An annual Summer Concert Series—Music at Mackie—is back and bigger than ever.

The 2022 series includes six live-music events at the 1910 heritage home, which is situated on the shores of Kal Lake. The series includes a variety of genres, from bluegrass, to folk, to country, to rock (and back again) at Mackie Lake House.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring this concert series back at full capacity for the 2022 season,” said Mackie manager Valerie Cherwoniak. “We really wanted to bring out high caliber artists and to host them at this spectacular venue overlooking Kal Lake. It just screams: ‘iconic summer in the Okanagan!’”

Mackie Lake House—a not-for-profit charity—has a tradition of hosting music events. Longtime resident Paddy Mackie often practiced music with friends, and played outdoors for the local residents.

The concert series includes: Amy Bishop, singer songwriter June 24; Teigan Gayse, country music artist July 8; Josh + Bex, singer songwriter, folk July 22; Under the Rocks, bluegrass Aug. 12; Emily Rault Duo, blues, jazz Aug. 2; and the Lent Brothers with Neil Fraser, blues, jazz, Sept. 9. Each concert additionally features a food truck for dinner purchases and a cash bar.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca – single tickets are $40, but those wanting to pre-buy tickets to each event can do so for $240, and will receive a free drink at each event.

READ MORE: Vernon council sends mask project back to art gallery

READ MORE: Vernon military tattoo plans being drawn

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Arts and EntertainmentLive musicVernon