Music at Mackie features Chipko Jones

Outdoor concert Friday offers last chance to catch local band before Soucy heads to jazz school

Come experience live music entertainment with performances by the local band, Chipko Jones who are playing their last show Friday with trumpet player Jacob Soucy before he heads east to jazz school. Also playing is their very talented openers, the Meliponas.

The concert setting overlooks Kalamalka Lake on the serene property of the Mackie Lake House. Be prepared to dance and celebrate the dog days of summer during the Friday event, gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6.

See also: Tea on tap at Coldstream’s Mackie Lake House

Chipko Jones will be bringing their Carribbean vibe of reggae/calypso/ska in support of the Mackie House. The band’s brand of roots reggae connects them and their fans to a sense of well-being and community.

Opening is The ¡Meliponas! – a Latin-inspired folk fusion. They have dubbed their music Kaleidofolk: folk because of its upbeat, acoustic, grassroots sound, and kaleido because the mixing of different musical styles inevitably leading to a beautiful musical mosaic! Their sets are typically comprised of both original compositions as well as cover songs.

Pack up your favourite picnic supper, a lawn chair and enjoy the music while you dine “al fresco” on the lawns, at the historic Mackie Lake House. If you prefer, add a picnic supper with your advance ticket purchase or just come listen to the music, the choice is yours!

Included with picnic supper ticket: Charcuterie to Go – a generous array of finest quality meats and cheeses served with artisan crackers, tangy olives and savoury jam. In season, local blueberries and peaches are folded into old fashioned pound cake – a little treat for your sweet tooth to complete the picnic. Also includes peach sun tea.

Beer and wine are also available. Tickets available at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-7469, $25 each or $50 per person with picnic. Children under the age of 12 are free.

