Music Fest MS raises $27,500

The first annual fundraiser raised funds for the MS Society of Canada

Music Fest MS raised $27,500 for the MS Society of Canada.

On May 5, JUNO Award Winner, Jess Moskaluke, and 2017 BCCMA Country Club Act of the Year winner, Ben Klick, took the Kelowna Community Theatre Stage in the first annual Music Fest MS concert, with all proceeds being donated to the MS Society of Canada. The raised funds through ticket sales, silent auction, and a raffle draw on the night of the show.

Klick, a resident of West Kelowna, was inspired to organize and perform Music Fest MS, after his father was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system, that can effect vision, balance and coordination, mobility, bladder, energy, memory, and mood. 77,000 Canadians live with MS, and currently there is no cure.

“To see the community come together in my hometown was incredible! The amount of awareness that was raised created a support group within the Okanagan by connecting the local community with the Country Music Community, and MS Society,” said Klick

The VIP acoustic performance at BNA Brewing Co. gave ticket holders a chance to get to know Klick and Moskaluke in an intimate setting, leading to the main show at the Kelowna Community Theatre later on that evening. Feedback included how positive the experience was for attendees, along with hopes to see the event back in 2020.

“There are already conversations being had and plans being made to bring ‘Music Fest MS’ back next year with some even cooler experiences, and more great music,” Klick said.

