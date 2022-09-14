Music, market and more celebrate BC Culture Days in Vernon

Vernon is kicking off a province-wide celebration of culture with a full day of fun.
BC Culture Days is being launched by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan in Polson Park Friday, Sept. 23 all day and night.
Okanagan Indian Band’s Pauline Archachan will start the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., providing a welcome to the land, followed by words from dignitaries. Caroline Ivey, member of the National Culture Days board, will be presenting an Arts and Culture Volunteer award.
“Live music and dance performances will grace the bandstand from morning to night, starting with children’s acts in the early morning, moving into an afternoon for all ages, and closing with an upbeat evening concert hosted by Local Losers,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and events coordinator with the local arts council.
Performers include Seth Spotted Eagle, Kiki the Eco Elf, Silly of the Valley, Duane Marchand, Elodie Orsei, Mozi Bones, Hot Sax, Stonefruits and Cloaker.
Polson Artisan Night Market will be on site all day, along with local food trucks.
“You’ll also find about 30 activity and information tents with an array of things to see and do.”
“Come out and celebrate Vernon’s creative community and help us kick off 24 days of BC Culture,” Kunzli said.
The 13th annual BC Culture Days runs until Oct. 26 with events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province and country, the Okanagan community and nearby regions.
Here are a few local events taking place:
• Under the Umbrellas community art project, Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre
• Handbound Journal Demonstrations Sept. 28 at the arts centre
• Discover the secrets of the mysterious Caetani House with a self-guided tour, Oct. 4-7
BC Culture Days Ambassador Elodie Orsei Soulful is a French-Canadian soft-rock artist performing at the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival at 2pm on Friday, Sept. 23 at Polson Park. Her show as well as many others throughout the day and night are free. (Contributed)