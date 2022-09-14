Music, market and more celebrate BC Culture Days in Vernon

Arts Council of North Okanagan kicks off 3 week celebration with full day of fun

Vernon’s own Sylix warrior Seth Spotted Eagle will help to kick off the Vernon Arts and Culture Festival on Friday, Sept. 23 at Polson Park starting at 10 a.m. Come out and enjoy his show as well as many others throughout the day and night, along with activity and information tents, live art demonstrations, food trucks, artisan market, and more at the free community event. (Seith Spotted Eagle Facebook photo)

Vernon is kicking off a province-wide celebration of culture with a full day of fun.

BC Culture Days is being launched by the Arts Council of the North Okanagan in Polson Park Friday, Sept. 23 all day and night.

Okanagan Indian Band’s Pauline Archachan will start the opening ceremony at 10 a.m., providing a welcome to the land, followed by words from dignitaries. Caroline Ivey, member of the National Culture Days board, will be presenting an Arts and Culture Volunteer award.

“Live music and dance performances will grace the bandstand from morning to night, starting with children’s acts in the early morning, moving into an afternoon for all ages, and closing with an upbeat evening concert hosted by Local Losers,” said Sheri Kunzli, marketing and events coordinator with the local arts council.

Performers include Seth Spotted Eagle, Kiki the Eco Elf, Silly of the Valley, Duane Marchand, Elodie Orsei, Mozi Bones, Hot Sax, Stonefruits and Cloaker.

Polson Artisan Night Market will be on site all day, along with local food trucks.

“You’ll also find about 30 activity and information tents with an array of things to see and do.”

Children’s activities include sing-a-longs and storytelling with the Salmon Tent, Sarah Elliman and Abbie Wilson, crafts with Allan Brooks Nature Centre, fossil digs and art projects with Okanagan Science Centre, a colouring contest with Century 21, wandering musicians from the Vernon Community Music School, Japanese origami and calligraphy with the Vernon Community Arts Centre, face painting and crafts with Tourism Vernon, and so much more.

Enjoy art exhibits, live painting and art demonstrations from the Vernon Photography Club, Caetani Centre, North Okanagan Wood Carvers, Moontide Gallery & Studio and local artists.

Community organizations and local businesses will be on site including, but not limited to: Fur House, Vernon & District Immigrant Community Services Society, Okanagan Regional Library, BC Winter Games, Vernon Active Living Facility, Okanagan Indian Band, North Okanagan Community Concert Society, North Okanagan Friendship Centre, and more.

“Come out and celebrate Vernon’s creative community and help us kick off 24 days of BC Culture,” Kunzli said.

The 13th annual BC Culture Days runs until Oct. 26 with events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province and country, the Okanagan community and nearby regions.

Following the kick-off event, the public is invited to participate through an expansive line-up of events and activities for all ages. The celebrations include a variety of inspiring artists presenting activities such as community art projects, cultural walking tours, hand-made craft demonstrations, feature films and much more.

Here are a few local events taking place:

• Under the Umbrellas community art project, Sept. 24 or Sept. 25 at the Vernon Community Arts Centre

• Handbound Journal Demonstrations Sept. 28 at the arts centre

• Discover the secrets of the mysterious Caetani House with a self-guided tour, Oct. 4-7

Visit the Vernon arts and event hub to find more.

“We are extremely proud to share such an outstanding line-up of events for this year’s Culture Days celebrations. Participating organizers are offering both thought-provoking and joyful events, inviting the public to take part in the many creative activities that help bring communities together to collaborate, share stories, and celebrate one another,” said Nazanin Shoja, BC Culture Days program director.

