Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Whether you are feeling love bubbling through your heart, the sweet pang of heartbreak, or if you are happily single, there will be great music to fill your calendar with this weekend.

Post-Modern Connection has been a rising star in the Okanagan, they will be playing at Fernando’s Pub Friday night with At Mission Dolores and David the Comic.

The band is not one to miss, with members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.

Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.

“Culture is huge. How do I show people more of our culture and where we are coming from in a digestible and easy way for them to understand…We use cultural references and aspects to share a different perspective,” said Ovie.

Read more about them in my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music.

Saturday night, the only place to be is watching Floyd Meets Brown with Chase The Bear. The band has their own funk, soul rock-n-roll flare. The dynamic four-piece that formed in 2013 is full of big bold sounds.

Friday, Feb. 15

Saturday, Feb. 16

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 15

Saturday Feb. 16

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 15

Saturday Feb. 16

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon goes back in time for romantic Valentines
Next story
Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery takes a snow day

The art gallery is closed today, because of rough road conditions

Tickets already sold out for fundraiser to be held on Okanagan Rail Trail

The run is set for May 11, at Kekuli Bay and will raise money for Inspire Kindness.

Fat, white snowflakes falling in Kelowna

Snow is falling this morning, and is expected to fall tonight

Vernon CMHA ride to end mental health stigma returns

This year’s Ride Don’t Hide event will take place on June 23.

Okanagan college students build insulated doghouses for Vernon SPCA

The five doghouses were built as a part of the hands-on training for students in the Residential Insulator program.

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Third measles case in Vancouver prompts letter to parents

Measles is highly contagious and spreads easily through the air

Science steals spotlight in Vernon kids show

Monster Theatre production looks at complete history of science

Fortis customer shocked by high carbon tax on gas bill

Utility says comparison looks off due flat rate on tax, low cost of gas

January home sales were weakest since 2015, average national price falls: CREA

CREA says the national average price for all types of residential properties sold in January was $455,000

B.C. man known as ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

Maple Ridge 85-year-old made visits to New West for 12 years

Wilson-Raybould’s cabinet move due to departure from team: Trudeau

Jody Wilson-Raybould suddenly quit the cabinet this week, but Trudeau isn’t saying

VIDEO: Canada Winter Games athletes arrive in Red Deer from B.C. and beyond

Up to 3,600 athletes, managers and coaches will arrive throughout the day Thursday and Friday

Trump says he’ll declare national emergency to build border wall

In a rare show of bipartisanship, lawmakers voted Thursday to fund large swaths of the government

Most Read