Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Whether you are feeling love bubbling through your heart, the sweet pang of heartbreak, or if you are happily single, there will be great music to fill your calendar with this weekend.
Post-Modern Connection has been a rising star in the Okanagan, they will be playing at Fernando’s Pub Friday night with At Mission Dolores and David the Comic.
The band is not one to miss, with members hailing from different parts of the world, Post-Modern Connection converges in Kelowna to blend its cultures into a distinct sound.
Tega Ovie, from Nigeria, Georges Nasrallah from Lebanon, Steven Lin from Taiwan and Aaron Gordon from Canada let their different cultural backgrounds pour through their songs.
“Culture is huge. How do I show people more of our culture and where we are coming from in a digestible and easy way for them to understand…We use cultural references and aspects to share a different perspective,” said Ovie.
Read more about them in my article, Post-Modern Connection bring their culture to the forefront of their music.
Saturday night, the only place to be is watching Floyd Meets Brown with Chase The Bear. The band has their own funk, soul rock-n-roll flare. The dynamic four-piece that formed in 2013 is full of big bold sounds.
Friday, Feb. 15
- Firewatch at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Post-Modern Connection with David the Comic and At Mission Dolores at Fernando’s Pub
- Mr.M at Doc Wiloughby’s Pub
- Vanic at Level Nightclub
- Stringers-Sean Bray and Gary Smyth at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- Jon Bos Band at the Blue Gator
Saturday, Feb. 16
- Floyd Meets Brown and Chase The Bear at Fernando’s Pub
- Danny Michel at the Creekside Theatre
- Huey Doje feat Xaviskull at Milkcrate Records
- Bag-o-Beetz at Doc Willoughby’s Pub
- Forty Foot Fred at O’Flannigan’s Pub
Penticton
Friday, Feb. 15
- Roland Solo at The Penticton Eagles
Saturday Feb. 16
- Julie Masi at The Dream Cafe
- Rob n’ Walker at the Penticton Elks Lodge
Vernon
Friday, Feb. 15
- Chase The Bear Live at Record City
Saturday Feb. 16
- The Feels at The Kal
