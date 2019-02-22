Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Last weekend I stayed in for some much needed rest and relaxation after the wild last few months where we have been spoiled with great live music.
This weekend I am out of town, but there is nothing that could keep me away from Carmanah’s show Wednesday night, this band makes beautiful music while promoting environmentally conscious lifestyles.
Eco-warriors and musicians, the Victoria-based band hope to inspire others to care a little bit more about the planet.
Drawing inspiration from the destruction of the earth, the band, headed by singer-guitarists Laura Mina Mitic and Pat Ferguson take action through their music.
“If a song leads to challenging conversations and gives people the power to think and influence the world a bit and take an activist role, that excites me and my band mates. When we are up on a stage we make sure we are doing more than just partying. We take a bit of responsibility to connect with people in a different way too,” said Mitic.
If you are in town this weekend however, Lucky Monkey’s show at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub is the place to be, especially if you are feeling camera ready. They will be filming their latest music video there live, and please report back to me in the comments, I will be having the most severe case of FOMO.
No matter where you are in the Okanagan this week and weekend, one thing will be for sure, your calendars will be marked up with great music.
Kelowna
Friday, Feb. 22
- Stasis with Kodiak at Fernando’s Pub
- LINUS at O’Flannigan’s Pub
- Forty Foot Fred at The Blue Gator
- Smith Fraser Duo at The Marmalade Cat Cafe
- Lucky Monkey with The Pickups at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
Saturday, Feb. 23
- DJ Invizible at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub
- Karin Nicole at The Vibrant Vine
Sunday, Feb. 24
- Jeff Piatelli at The Vibrant Vine
- Prada West and Mr. Twixxz at Level Nightclub
Wednesday Feb.27
Thursday, Feb. 28
- Josh + Bex at Red Bird Brewing
- Poppa Dawg at The Blue Gator
Penticton
Friday, Feb. 22
- Mason Burns at The Dream Cafe
- 13 Broken Bones at The Eagle
Saturday, Feb. 23
- Naramata Choir at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, Feb. 27
- The Small Glories at The Dream Cafe
Vernon
Friday, Feb. 22
- The Dirt Road Kings at The Longhorn Pub & Liquor Store
Saturday, Feb. 23
- The Devon Coyote Band at The Red Antler
Thursday, Feb. 28
- Small Glories at The Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre
- Matthew Kocel at The Schubert Centre
