photo: Tessa Oljača

Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

Fill your calendar this week with these great shows

Last weekend I stayed in for some much needed rest and relaxation after the wild last few months where we have been spoiled with great live music.

This weekend I am out of town, but there is nothing that could keep me away from Carmanah’s show Wednesday night, this band makes beautiful music while promoting environmentally conscious lifestyles.

Eco-warriors and musicians, the Victoria-based band hope to inspire others to care a little bit more about the planet.

Drawing inspiration from the destruction of the earth, the band, headed by singer-guitarists Laura Mina Mitic and Pat Ferguson take action through their music.

“If a song leads to challenging conversations and gives people the power to think and influence the world a bit and take an activist role, that excites me and my band mates. When we are up on a stage we make sure we are doing more than just partying. We take a bit of responsibility to connect with people in a different way too,” said Mitic.

To read more about the band check out my article, Carmanah looks to save the forests, one song at a time from the last time they were in town.

If you are in town this weekend however, Lucky Monkey’s show at Doc Willougby’s Downtown Pub is the place to be, especially if you are feeling camera ready. They will be filming their latest music video there live, and please report back to me in the comments, I will be having the most severe case of FOMO.

No matter where you are in the Okanagan this week and weekend, one thing will be for sure, your calendars will be marked up with great music.

Kelowna

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Sunday, Feb. 24

Wednesday Feb.27

  • Carmanah with Ocie Elliot and guests at Fernando’s Pub
  • Smitten at The Marmalade Cat Cafe

Thursday, Feb. 28

Penticton

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Wednesday, Feb. 27

Vernon

Friday, Feb. 22

Saturday, Feb. 23

Thursday, Feb. 28

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Something strange in the neighbourhood? ‘Ghostbusters’ to be filmed in Calgary

Just Posted

Vernon man seeks glory, beer, on frozen pond

Financial advisor Randy Wilson plays in one of world’s largest pond hockey tournaments

Vernon Mission bundles up for Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser

Coldest Night of the Year walk looks to give a unique perspective on sleeping rough

Okanagan home to 2 of the best North American lake towns

TripAdvisor gives a nod to Kelowna and Osoyoos

Regional district seeks $13 million to get rolling on Rail Trail

Federal grant would pay for a paved path from Sicamous to Armstrong

Vernon missionary helps feed Guatemalan children

Seeds to Harvest brings Gleaner’s food to those in need to relief efforts.

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Galchenyuk scores in OT as Coyotes edge Canucks 3-2

Vancouver manages single point as NHL playoff chase continues

B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

Whale watching, Seattle Mariners trips billed as emergency preparedness, Speaker Darryl Plecas says

More people signing up for compulsory vaccines

Maple Ridge mom says public tired of hearing about measles

Thieves steal bottles, mattress from recycle depot

Chase RCMP still investigating theft of tires, generator from commercial garage

UPDATE: Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Why do zebras have stripes? Perhaps to dazzle away flies

Researchers from University of Bristol look into why zebras have stripes

Cold War Cabaret offers song, slam poetry and sock puppets

Devon More returns to Shuswap with Berlin Waltz, March 16

Poll: More voters believe Canada doing worse under Trudeau government

22 per cent believed the country is doing better and 27 per cent said things are the same

Most Read