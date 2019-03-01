Music Rundown: Who you should be watching play live this week

It’s time to prepare for an amazing week of music in Kelowna, hit the ATM, stock up on your favourite drinks (mine is a very pale rosé) and dust off your dancing shoes.
Last weekend I missed some amazing shows when I was out of town, but my niece was worth it. Wednesday there was no way I was missing Carmanah as they wrapped up their tour at Fernando’s Pub. They are absolutely amazing live and they sound just as great recorded. You can read up about them in time for their next stop in Kelowna in my article, Carmanah looks to save the forests, one song at a time.
This week my friend is in town so I will be showing off all the amazing talent Kelowna has to offer. First stop will be Ktami with Phonik Ops at Doc’s. I have to see for myself how she mix the violin into her music. She has won an award at the Vancouver Island Music Awards and was nominated at the Western Canadian Music Awards. I will definitely report back.
I am a sucker for The Carbons and the acoustic Music Heals show at Milkcrate Records is the place to find the rockers Saturday night. There will be eight local artists playing short acoustic sets during the Canada wide event including Shapes & Shadows and That Awful Rhythm.
The night will raise awareness about music therapy and funds programs across Canada.
Kelowna
Friday, March 1
- Ancient Engines and Shut Up Patrick at Fernando’s Pub
- Kytami with Phonik Ops at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Origami Army at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. downtown
- Moontricks with MetaphOracle at Sapphire
- Elk The Moose at Kettle River Brewing
- The Dirt Rich Band at OK Corral Cabaret
- Underground Blues Evening at The Vibrant Vine
- Rumble 100 at The Blue Gator
- Shari Ulrich at The Rotary Centre for the Arts
- Jon Bos at The Blarney Stone Irish Tavern
Saturday, March 2
- Coal Davie and The Rockabillionaires at Doc Willoughby’s Downtown Pub
- Nelson Occult Classic featuring White Queen, Ruiner and High Horse at Mo’Pro Promotions
- Gin and Tonic with Friends Vol. 5 at Hidden Gem
- Aaron Gordon at DunnEnzies Pizza Co. downtown
- Rolling Coal Trio at The Munkey’s Fist Grill and Bar
- Music Heals featuring The Carbons and Shapes and Shadows at Milkcrate Records
Sunday, March 3
- Apollo Agua at The Vibrant Vine
Monday, March 4
- Icons of Soul with Andrew Allen at The Creekside Theatre
- Rocket 88 at The Blue Gator
Wednesday, March 6
- Beardy and the Beast and October Sky at Milkcrate Records
Thursday, March 7
- Roman Clarke with guests at Fernando’s Pub
Penticton
Friday, March 1
- Little Big Town: The Breakers Tour at the South Okanagan Events Centre
- David “Box Car” Gates at The Dream Cafe
- Lindsay May at Match Eatery & Public House
Sunday, March 3
- Shirley Gnome at The Dream Cafe
Tuesday, March 5
- Roman Clarke at The Dream Cafe
Wednesday, March 6
- Luke McMaster at The Dream Cafe
Friday, March 1
- The Shawn Lightfoot Band at the Longhorn Pub
- Uncle Brad and Ernest Anyway at Record City
- The Keys at The Kal
Thursday, March 7
- PIGS a Pink Floyd tribute band at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@sydneyrmorton
sydney.morton@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.