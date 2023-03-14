Marv Machura, a tarot card reader, psychic and author, will be at the upcoming MysticAfair Saturday in Vernon. (Contributed)

Musician turns tarot cards at Vernon psychic fair

Small collective of psychics at the Centre for Spiritual Living Saturday

Marv Machura can read more than just music. The local musician can also read minds and tarot cards.

“Many musicians are also psychics,” said Machura, who is also an author. “It’s just that I decided to go professional with it during the COVID crisis due to the lack of live music.”

Machura will be among a small collective of psychics at the Centre for Spiritual Living in Vernon for Saturday’s Psychic Fair.

This psychic and healing arts fair (MysticAfair) is part of an original project started by one of the Okanagan’s premier practicing psychics, Alara Serait.

“In 2020 and the COVID crisis, MysticAfair reinvented itself into the Little Psychic Fair that is more intimate and friendly than some of the bigger psychic fairs that I was running before 2020,” she said.

The MysicAfair events have steadily grown in popularity, especially over the past year, said Serait.

MysticAfair is a collective of psychic and metaphysical practitioners with Seriat featuring various psychics and crafters for each event, so each is unique.

The Psychic Fair starts at 12 p.m. and goes until 6 p.m. at 2913 29th Ave. Admission is $5. For more information, visit mysticafair.com.

The fairs take place monthly, alternating between Vernon and Kelowna.

