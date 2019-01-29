Mystic Fair returns to Vernon this February

A group of local mystics are set to showcase their trades this February at a fair geared towards the intuitive and healing arts.

Mystic A-Fair Psychic Fair and More, now in its seventh show, is set for Feb. 16- 17 in Vernon. Organizers said they are also gaining popularity in Vernon as interest continues to grow in the community. Tarot readings, astrology, tea leaves, and palmistry are offered through the event.

“There are so many talented people right in our area,” said Alara Serait, event organizer. “We were a small group but there are more faces and new faces joining our show and it keeps growing.”

She said it’s also been attracting mystics from outside the area now both from Alberta and the west coast.

“There definitely has been interest and support from the community, which is awesome to see. Between all of us combined there is a room full of masters and teachers with so many modalities it would make your head spin, but what they offer is grounded, useful advice and inspiration or tools their clients can use in everyday life.”

Mystical vendors will be offering readings and healing sessions as well as selling products, including crystals and jewelry. Mystic A-Fair runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Schubert Centre. Admission is $2.

“The mystical journey allows people to reach more deeply into their spiritual selves,” said Serait. “When psychics use tools or divination techniques, for example, they are really just reading what’s alive now in the client’s energetic field, which is portrayed in the cards or runes, or the palm of the hand for example. The same goes for healers – they are able to connect with or feel healing energy – something anyone can do if they train themselves. The ‘mystics’ at Mystic A-Fair are just people who have trained and taught themselves to sense or communicate with the ‘unseen’ world. This is where most of life is happening, just outside of our visual or 5-sensory spectrum.”

The group has a facebook event running and you can visit their page at: https://www.facebook.com/mysticafair/ or visit their website at: www.mysticafair.com.

