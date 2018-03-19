Nadine’s welcomes Armstrong poet at open house

Richard Wallace’s open house at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames is March 24

Richard Wallace has done much is his lifetime full of various careers.

He was an RCMP officer, a farmer, a fork lift operator, a vinyl siding applicator and last but certainly not least, a poet and author.

Wallace’s open house is set at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. March 24.

“He has written several little chat books, many poems and recites them for hours. His new book, Think About It! is dedicated to the #MeToo movement, no more silence, no more alone, no more,” said Nadine Wilson, owner. “This book is a collection of thought provoking and memorable poems and thoughts.

Wallace, a Nova Scotia product, has lived with his family in the Armstrong area since 1976 and is a member of the Shuswap Writers’ Group.

“Richard has a hilarious repertoire of stories, jokes and personal anecdotes and is an absolute pleasure to be around,” Wilson said.

His new book is available for sale at his open house where light refreshments will be served.

