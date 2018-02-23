Nadine’s welcomes new artist for March

Lynne Gayan is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for March

A cropped image of Lynne Gayan’s work, on display at Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames for the month of March. (Photo submitted)

Her artwork mirrors her life: a collective journey of ideas and experiences to cultivate creation.

Contemporary visual artist Lynne Gayan is Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames artist of the month for March.

“I have always been fascinated and inspired with texture and pattern in the landscape, so it is natural for me to incorporate this into my work,” Gayan said. “I start a piece with an idea or concept and from there employ an intuitive approach to the painting, which allows me to be more creatively expressive.”

Gayan, an Armstrong resident and former Vernon Community Arts Centre executive director, utilizes a broad range of mediums including acrylics, inks, pastels and collages.

“She has produced some striking pieces for years: reverse paintings on glass, things that mesmerize people,” said Nadine Wilson, owner. “I am fortunate to have been involved in this art community for many years to have the calibre of artists who line up to be my artist of the month.”

Nadine’s Fine Art and Frames — open 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and by appointment — sees a new artist grace the walls every month and is currently booking well into 2019.

