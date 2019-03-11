Award-winning folk musician Abigail Lapell performs at the Caetani House March 30. (Submitted Photo)

Nasti Weather coming to Vernon

Caetani Centre welcomes Abigail Lapell and joining band for initimate show

It isn’t your typical inclement weather when No Nap Records brings Abigail Lapell and Nasti Weather to town.

No Nap Records is bringing through Canadian Folk Music Award winner for Best Contemporary Folk Album Abigail Lapell all the way from Toronto to the intimate Caetani House Studio, two minutes from downtown Vernon, Saturday, March 30.

This will be Abigail’s third stop with No Nap in the Okanagan, but for the first time, she will be accompanied by a backing band. Check out her new album Getaway released on Coax Records. Sharing the stage for the evening with Vancouver original avant-jazz blues songwriter Nasti Weather with her band The False Predictions featuring recently relocated local legend Shane Ranger on the bass. Opening the evening Jim Lagerquist AKA J. Solemn will be going song for song with No Nap co-founder Liam McIvor sharing their excellent psychedelic folk songwriting

See also: Folk concert supports Vernon shelter

Hosted at the intimate Caetani House Studio (3401 Pleasant Valley Rd.), everything starts at 7 p.m. all ages are welcome, tickets are $10 presale available through Expressions of Time and Teassential Specialty Teas, $15 at the door. There will be on-site refreshments and local florist Bailley vending fresh flowers and dried bundles. Wheelchair accessible. Free parking in the lot (limited numbers) and free parking around the neighboring streets

You can find the event page on Facebook, email no.nap.records@gmail.com for online ticket sales and more information or follow ‘nonaponlyparty’ on Instagram.

