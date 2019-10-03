National treasure in Spallumcheen seeks support

Friends of Caravan Farm Theatre are being rounded up in support of the group that delivers sold-out sleigh ride productions, highly sought-after summer shows and haunting Halloween tours.

“The Caravan has become nationally renowned for creating thought-provoking, entertaining world-class theatre in a beautiful rural setting,” said Peter and Melody Anderson, artists behind this past summer’s production, the Coyotes. “As donors we feel lucky to be able to contribute, in a small way, to this unique company. It’s our hope the Caravan will continue to thrive, inspiring artists and audiences in the years to come.”

If you have enjoyed a show at Caravan you have artists like Peter and Melody to thank. They have shaped the company since the beginning, and continue to do so, both as artists and, as donors.

As Caravan gets ready for the popular winter production (Dec. 10 to Jan. 4), donors are being sought to support the large-scale outdoor theatre production.

“You will be joining people from all walks of life, from all over the country, who believe in this company and want to help it do more of what it does best: create extraordinary, spectacular, meaningful, open-air theatre for a broad and diverse family audience,” said Estelle Shook, Caravan’s artistic and managing director.

This fall Caravan is committed to raising $20,000. There are varying opportunities to help, whether you’re a Grassroots Supporters, Friends of the Farm member of the Society of Cultural Advancement.

“These funds will support the creation of our winter sleigh ride show the Nutcracker (a cirque-inspired extravaganza) and the advance creative work on our summer and winter shows for next year (black horses and choral music – both audaciously wild experiments in form),” Shook said. “Every step of the way, your gift helps create the art on our stages.”

Donate before Oct. 11 and gain early access to the winter show tickets. Donate before Dec. 1 and have your name in the lobby display. Donate before Jan. 31 and get a tax receipt for 2019.

“Every donation makes a difference.”

To support visit caravanfarmtheatre.com.

Caravan’s Walk of Terror goes Oct. 25 and 26.

